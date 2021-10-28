“Entierra La Pandemia” plans to honor those lost to COVID-19
Most community events were canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. But, the Día de los Muertos event in Windsor had been postponed for two consecutive years and is finally back. This year’s theme is called “Entierra La Pandemia,” which translates to “bury the pandemic,” in hopes to honor those lives lost but also celebrate with humor.
“We wanted to have a celebration but we also understand in doing so we still have a responsibility to our community. There are still a lot of people that are dealing with the effects of COVID. In fact, two of our vendors called because they cannot come because they just received a positive test result,” said Angelica Nuñez, founder of the 501C3 nonprofit and president of its board of directors.
According to Nuñez, in 2019 the event was canceled due to mandatory evacuation but in 2018 they had their biggest outreach. Because COVID-19 is still a concern, Nuñez said the nonprofit is encouraging social distancing and wearing masks. Vaccines will be available on-site as well.
“We are not pushing the vaccine but we just want to be responsible in the way we celebrate it. We also do not want to politicize the event, this is a tradition that is very sacred,” Nuñez said.
“We want to honor our ancestors but COVID vaccines will be available to anyone who is interested, but that is not the whole point of our event,” she said.
The nonprofit’s celebration began in October. Starting off with workshops to create sugar skulls as well as the beginning of ofrenda making on the Windsor Town Green. Nuñez said because of the weather a few ofrendas have been covered but will be unveiled this weekend. An alebrije making workshop was also featured prior to the final event which was hosted by Santa Rosa artist Irma Rodriguez.
“We played ‘Coco’ outside on the Green and did the sugar skulls outside because of COVID — it was better, but we had also outgrown the space we had,” Nunez said.
The “Entierra La Pandemia” event will start on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. with a lowrider car show on Market Street, food and drink vendors, craft and art vendors, as well as face painting and music.
Performances will include Luther Burbank Center's Mariachi Ensemble and Ballet Folklorico Jazmin. The traditional Indigenous blessing ceremony and dance by Danza Xantotl at dusk, followed by an electric candlelight procession around the green led by the dancers, is also back this year.
“We have had a lot of sponsors who have stepped up in helping in the event and I think the community is ready to move forward with it,” Nuñez said.
