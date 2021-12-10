Día de los Muertos Windsor is hosting a toy drive in collaboration with Chicano Truckin and Windsor Service Alliance.
The drive began a few weeks ago and ends Dec. 12. Presents will be distributed on Dec. 18.
By registering, children and their families will also receive seasonal fruits and vegetables from Windsor Service Alliance.
Raul Barragan, president of Chicano Truckin’ and a Día De Los Muertos Windsor volunteer, decided on a toy drive to bring smiles to children. Barragan himself knows how difficult it is to obtain presents for some families during the holidays.
“We know this has been a really difficult year for families who want to bring smiles to children's faces. Growing up Christmas was always a time where toys meant the most to us. It didn't matter how big or small, my parents who were undocumented at the time worked day and night just to be able to get my sister and I a few toys,” Barragan said in a statement from the nonprofit.
“Sometimes it was hard for them so they would have to go and collect toys from local toy drives. Now that I'm older I can see how hard it can be on families to provide toys for their children. I'm a father to be and I wouldn't want my baby to go through a Christmas without some joy. So basically, that is the motivation,” he said.
Where can you drop off gifts?
First Class Barber Shop
6580 Hembree Lane Suite 250
El Gallo Negro Windsor
8465 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor Beauty Salon
8782 Lakewood Drive
Walmart Windsor
6650 Hembree Lane
