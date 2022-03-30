Starting Saturday, April 2, registered voters in the Town of Windsor who have not already voted by mail in the special April 12 election may vote in-person at the Bluebird Center in Windsor and at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters office in Santa Rosa.
The in-person voting days are as follows:
Bluebird Center:
25 Bluebird Drive, Windsor
Early voting: April 2-11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day: April 12, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sonoma County Registrar of Voters office:
435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa
Early voting: April 2-11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Election Day: April 12, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In addition, beginning April 9, an additional voting center will open at the Windsor Civic Center Council Chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy, Bldg. 400, Windsor. Early voting will be open from April 9 to 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will also be open on Election Day, April 12, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Under the Voter’s Choice Act model, voters can choose to vote by mail or in-person at any of the above three locations.
In addition to offering early voting, the three centers also serve as drop off locations for vote-by-mail ballots.
The centers can also provide voters with replacement vote-by-mail ballots if needed and provide accessible ballot marking devices and language assistance. Individuals can also register to vote or update their voter registration information and cast their vote after the standard voter registration deadline.
According to a press release from the county registrar’s office, voters preferring to use the vote-by-mail ballot that was mailed to them may return their ballot in one of three ways:
1) By mail. In order to count, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in the registrar of voters office within seven days (April 19).
2) Drop it off at one of three official ballot drop boxes:
— Bluebird Center, 25 Bluebird Drive, Windsor. Open 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
— Oliver’s Market, 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
— Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office,435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa. Open 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day
3) Bring it to any one of the three vote centers listed earlier, during their early voting or Election Day hours.
A complete list and map of all of the above locations is available here.
For more information about the upcoming April 12 special election or any other election-related topics, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/vote, call (707) 565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the registrar of voters office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa. The office is open regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays).
