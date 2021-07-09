There’s a new Sunday market coming to Windsor, and organizers hope it will help bridge gaps in communication, information and community support. “El Mercadito de Windsor” will feature Latino food, clothing and crafts made by local artisans and will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays beginning July 11.
El Mercadito de Windsor is a project of the Windsor Dia de los Muertos, the nonprofit organization which puts on Windsor’s annual “Day of the Dead” events and celebrations every autumn.
“The objective is to create a retail platform for home-based businesses, support Latino businesses, provide a place for nonprofit organizations to provide much-needed information to our Spanish-speaking Windsor community and to share our culture with the community,” Angélica Núñez, founding board of directors member of Dia De Los Muertos Windsor, said in a statement.
The outdoor multicultural market’s mission is to promote commerce and access to information for the Latinx community. In addition to supporting local business, El Mercadito will be focusing on community outreach and bilingual information.
“As a fourth generation Windsor resident, I am excited for El Mercadito de Windsor. We really want to bridge gaps and provide a welcoming platform for the Spanish speaking community to access information. It makes me proud to see this come to Windsor and be part of it” said Dominique Gaitan, treasurer of Dia De Los Muertos Windsor in a statement.
Origin and future of El Mercadito
For Núñez , the El Mercadito comes from longtime desire to connect to her culture on a deeper level. “I have always grown up culturally in tuned to my ancestral culture; it was a concept I had kicked around for some time, and I believe it will be a great cultural addition to Windsor,” she said.
According to Núñez, the timing of the market is not meant to compete with the Windsor Farmers Market, but rather based on the needs of local families.
“The idea of El Mercadito de Windsor is to make it at a time where more Spanish-speaking families will be able to attend. There is a large demographic of my community whom attend Spanish Mass, and the time selected is catered to the Latino community whom a large portion reserve Sunday as a family outing day,” she said.
Núñez also said it’s important to note that El Mercadito is not a farmers market. “I love the (Windsor) Farmers Market and in conclusion, this is not a farmer's market. The products offered El Mercadito de Windsor are cultural arts, clothing, apparel and unique items not found around town,” she said.
And Núñez wants it to be a community-driven event. “El Mercadito de Windsor is in infancy stages, and while we do not have specifics; would like to express that it should be a community Mercadito, and benefit our community in one or more ways,” she said.
What it is, and what it isn’t
While Núñez is focused on the Latino community with the El Mercadito, she is clear that everyone is welcome and wanted at the market.
“While I do believe the Latino community has been historically underserved in Windsor; the intent is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone is welcome,” she said. “As a lifelong resident, I am thrilled to be part of the cultural awareness in Windsor, and extremely appreciative to the Windsor Parks and Rec Department for being abundantly supportive and amazing to work with.”
As such, she hopes attendees will be from all cultures and walks of life.
“Everyone is welcome,” Núñez said. “There is no better way to close gaps, and come together as a community than over amazing food, culture and art. The annual Dia De Los Muertos celebrations in Windsor is a wonderful visual of this concept. For me, it is important to stress that our culture is not one time a year.
“I am thrilled to honor Latino families in our community,” she continued. “As well as support local businesses and cultural artists. We have received many inquiries from diverse community members and absolutely love that folks of diverse backgrounds are excited. We can't wait.”
Núñez is also hoping that other governmental and non-governmental agencies will find the Mercadito a place to interact with members of the Latino community, though exactly what that would look like is still being sorted out.
“(That would) be up to the nonprofit interested in tabling at El Mercadito de Windsor. We have a few interested however; the overall idea is to bring Spanish language communications and education for the good of the community. All information will be available in English and Spanish to create a welcoming and inclusive environment,” Núñez said.
Opening day
El Mercadito’s opening day July 11 will be a celebration. The afternoon artisan market will begin with a blessing and ceremony from local indigenous dancers. In addition to food, clothing, jewelry, pottery and other artisanal goods on July 11, shoppers will also find free emergency evacuation tags and information.
The market will take place at the Bluebird Recreation Center at 25 Bluebird Dr., on the corner of Old Redwood Highway and Bluebird Drive, next to the Windsor Palms Shopping Center.
Nonprofit organizations and government agencies wanting to provide information for the benefit of the community are welcome to submit requests for table space and events. Mercadito organizers hope to feature a different nonprofit each Sunday.
Nonprofits and vendors who want to participate in El Mercadito de Windsor can contact the co-chair of El Mercadito, Angélica Núñez at eanunezlopez@icloud.com.
