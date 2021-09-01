According to the Town of Windsor, former Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned from his position in May following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, has filed paperwork signifying his intent to run for the at-large mayoral seat he vacated. The election for the seat will be held in November 2022.
Foppoli’s resignation came after a month of public outcry and refusals to step down. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported in April on allegations against Foppoli by four women, spanning over a decade. Following the scandal’s publication, more women, including current sitting council member Esther Lemus came forward with further allegations of sexual misconduct.
Foppoli, whose family owns Christopher Creek Winery, was first elected to the Windsor Town Council in 2014. In 2020, Foppoli became Windsor’s first mayor selected at-large for a two-year term as part of the town’s new district elections system.
Then-Vice Mayor Sam Salmon was appointed to fill Foppoli’s vacant mayoral seat until 2023, when he now could conceivably have to run against Foppoli to maintain the seat. A special election to fill Salmon’s vacant seat will be held April 12, 2022.
According to a Sept. 1 press release from the Town of Windsor, the town received a “candidate intention statement” from Foppoli for the November 2022 general election on Aug. 31, almost one year ahead of the filing period for formal nomination papers, which begins mid-July 2022.
"Filing this statement is not a formal commitment to run for elected office. It is a preliminary step that allows a candidate to establish a campaign committee and start accepting campaign contributions,” the press release reads.
Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza told SoCoNews that despite the accusations that have been levied against him, Foppoli is still eligible to run for either the mayoral seat or the seat for the fourth district in which he resides, both of which are up for election in the November 2022. The current terms of Reynoza, Mayor Sam Salmon and Councilmember Esther Lemus all expire in December 2022. They will have to run either for the mayoral seat or for open districts in order to remain in office.
“I think it is unfortunate that the Town of Windsor has to go through this again, but he is a resident of Windsor, he qualifies to run, as far as I know,” Reynoza said on Sept. 1. “I hope our residents can focus on the positive stuff and move forward and use their vote to hopefully for once let him know how they feel, or if he’s someone they want to represent the people of Windsor.”
Reynoza said that it is typical for Foppoli to announce his candidacy early of the nomination period, which can give candidates time to raise funds and strategize.
“He always campaigned early, he always announced early,” she said. “It’s not going to be official until the papers are drawn next July. People do this early to start raising money and getting a feel for who will be behind them. This could be a strategy to see how he wants to position himself in the community.”
Windsor residents, according to Reynoza, have been reacting in disbelief, some asking on social media if this was a joke.
“I was shocked when I first heard about it today,” Reynoza said. “We always knew it was going to take time to heal as a community. This will add on to that time.”
Although Foppoli has been sighted in Windsor since his resignation, he has not made public statements, including since the news of his candidate statement of intent broke earlier today.
Foppoli has not yet responded to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.