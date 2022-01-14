A family disturbance in Windsor in which a 17-year-old girl allegedly struck her grandfather with a baseball bat saw both family members facing legal consequences.
In a statement, the Windsor Police Department (WPD) said deputies responded to a call from the 17-year-old girl’s boyfriend, also 17, regarding a family disturbance on Hastings Place in Windsor at 8:12 a.m. Jan. 12. The caller initially reported that someone at the residence was threatening to grab a gun, and that his girlfriend was covered in blood.
According to the boyfriend’s 911 call, the grandfather had punched him and the girl, and during the altercation the girl struck her grandfather in the head with a baseball bat. When police arrived, they detained the grandfather and called Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to evaluate his head injury.
Police determined a verbal argument that morning spurred a physical altercation in which the minors sustained minor injuries not requiring medical attention prior to the girl striking her grandfather with the bat.
“After detailed interviews with all three involved, deputies determined the incident began as a verbal argument between the three parties which escalated into a physical altercation resulting in a 17-year-old utilizing a baseball bat to strike her grandfather in the head causing injury,” a WPD social media post reads.
The grandfather was issued a criminal citation for willful cruelty to a child, a misdemeanor, for allegedly striking his granddaughter and her boyfriend with his hands, and the granddaughter was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. She was transported to Sutter Hospital and then booked into juvenile hall. The boyfriend was released to his father, and isn’t facing any charges at this time.
Deputies said that no firearms were used by any of the parties involved, as the boyfriend had feared when he called 911.
Because the granddaughter and her boyfriend are underage, and because the grandfather is considered a victim, police will not be releasing their names.
