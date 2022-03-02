On March 3, Sonoma County voter information guides will be going out in the mail to nearly 16,000 Town of Windsor voters for a special election taking place on April 12 to fill a vacant at-large Windsor Town Council seat. This election only applies to Town of Windsor voters.
In a press release, Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto reminded voters that delivery of voter information guides takes longer than regular first class mail.
Voters who haven’t received a booklet by March 18 are encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office to make sure they are still on the mailing list and, if necessary, be sent a replacement guide.
Voters who have opted out of receiving a paper copy of the voter information guide can view it online by visiting the Registrar of Voters homepage and clicking on the “County Voter Information Guide” link in the “Upcoming Elections” special announcement box.
Alternatively, voters can go to the direct link for the voter information guide.
Vote-by-mail ballots for the April 12 special election will be going out to Windsor voters in the mail starting March 14 and voters should expect to receive them within five to 10 days.
“Due to the passage of Assembly Bill 37 last year, all active, registered voters in California are now automatically mailed a ballot in every election in which they are eligible to vote,” the press release states.
Also started on March 17, voters who prefer not to wait to get their ballot in the mail can pick one up at the registrar of voters’ office. A voter may also authorize someone to pick up their ballot for them with a signed note.
The Windsor special election will be the first election in Sonoma County to be conducted under the Voter’s Choice Act election model. Named after the law on which it is based, the aim of this model is to give voters more flexibility regarding how, when and where to cast their ballots.
For more details about the April 12 special election, contact the registrar of voters’ office at 435 Fiscal Dr., Santa Rosa, CA 95403, by telephone at 707-565-6800, or by email at rov-info@sonoma-county.org, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
