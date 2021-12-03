The Windsor Town Council officially approved a contract with Mark Linder to assume the position of interim town manager, while Esther Lemus became vice mayor during the council’s annual reorganization at the Dec. 1 meeting.
Linder in as interim town manager
Human Resources Director James Leon introduced Linder, who greeted the community via Zoom. Leon said that the decision to hire an interim town manager was made on Sept. 15, following outgoing town manager Ken MacNab’s resignation announcement.
The town council interviewed four candidates in closed session, and ultimately decided on Linder, who said he has worked as a senior manager in local governments in communities in the South Bay and Central Coast for 30 years. Most recently, Linder worked as the town manager for the city of Campbell, although he has also worked in Santa Cruz, Los Gatos, San Jose and Cupertino.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve this community and this council,” Linder said. “I’m looking forward to working with the quality staff that you have, to serve this community and to help the council during this time to achieve the priorities they have.”
Linder said he was excited for the two-week overlap period he will have with MacNab, who will officially leave his post Dec. 29; Linder’s employment will begin Dec. 13.
“I think both the council and the town manager have done an exemplary job over the last two years,” Linder said.
Having retired from the city of Campbell in 2016, Linder is a CalPERS retired annuitant, however, the town is able to appoint him to the “vacant position on an interim basis during the recruitment to permanently fill the vacant position” so long as the position requires specialized skills, it’s a one-time appointment and the employee does not exceed 960 work hours per fiscal year. If Linder works 40-hour weeks beginning Dec. 13, he would exceed 960 hours in late May.
According to Mayor Sam Salmon, “All four of the people we interviewed were retired city managers, and all four had a lot of experience, so it wasn’t an easy decision. But, again, Mr. Linder did come out on top pretty well, I have to say.”
Councilmember Debora Fudge said she preferred Linder because he demonstrated an understanding of the Windsor community.
“I think the residents and the staff here will be very happy with Mark Linder. He was really able to express who we are as a community,” Fudge said. “He had done his research extremely well during the interview process, so he knows exactly what he’ll be walking into. He knows our community — he’s been watching everything going on here.”
Fudge also praised Linder’s positive attitude and sense of community.
Esther Lemus, vice mayor as of the beginning of the meeting, also had kind words for Linder.
“I just wanted to thank Mr. Linder for accepting our offer. You’re definitely going to be a good fit here, and that was an important part of our decision making. We’re excited to have you join us, and I look forward to seeing you in person.”
Lemus appointed vice mayor
During the first meeting of December each year, the Windsor Town Council “reorganizes” itself, with a new council member needed to take over the position of vice mayor from Rosa Reynoza, who was appointed vice mayor in June after being elected to the council via special election last spring.
Following a nomination by Councilmember Fudge, Esther Lemus will hold the vice mayorship until next December.
“In the spirit of our traditional rotation and in the spirit of our collaboration as a council, given what we’ve been through this year in the nominations that were made earlier this year, I’d like to share this position and nominate Esther Lemus as vice mayor,” Fudge said, also thanking Reynoza for her service.
Lemus’ comments following her appointment were short: “I just want to thank my colleagues on the council for your support today,” she said.
In prior years, this has meant the selection of a new mayor and vice mayor, however, as the mayorship is now an elected two-year position, Sam Salmon will continue as mayor until the town elects a new one in November 2022.
“In the past, we’ve reorganized with the mayor and the vice mayor but at this point we have an (elected) mayor, so I won’t be subject to being rotated out. No cheers?” Salmon said.
