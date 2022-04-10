New and gently-used dresses are ready for students as part of the second annual Prom Dress Project in Windsor.
“Last spring, when prom and in person shopping were uncertain due to COVID restrictions, we started the Windsor #WearThenShare free Prom Dress Project,” said Jen Wall, Windsor resident and winemaker for Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, in a statement. “Understanding most prom or homecoming dresses are only worn once, we advertised the #WearThenShare program on social media, encouraging families to donate their clean, gently used dresses.”
The project continued last fall, encouraging donations for students who wished to attend homecoming dances.
“Dances are expensive and dresses can be a big part of that expense,” Wall said. “Particularly for families who lost their jobs, or had decreased wages during COVID, paying for a dress to wear once can be a struggle.” Macy’s heard about the effort and donated over 100 brand-new dresses to the program. They are donating again this season.
High school students can select one dress at no cost as part of the Prom Dress Project — dresses are hosted at Roach Co. in downtown Windsor. The shop is also still accepting clean and gently used dresses to give out.
“I’m excited to help students in our small community select a prom dress they love,” said Tina Roach, owner of Roach Co., in a statement. “Students from Windsor High School and surrounding schools are welcome to shop our wide selection of styles and sizes.” Roach Co. also has prom accessories for purchase. The store is open Tuesday through Sunday. Clean, gently used dresses can be donated at Roach Co. as well.
Other local businesses involved in the collaboration include 707 Plumbing, which helped transport dresses; The Community Shops, which helped store dresses after last fall's homecoming project; and Windsor Fast Signs and Pack, Ship & More.
“The Prom Dress Project is a great example of how the Windsor community comes together to help one another,” said Beth Henry, Executive Director of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.