Flanked by faculty and staff dressed as “Where’s Waldo,” 500 preschool-through-second-grade students marched in the annual Halloween Parade at Mattie Washburn Elementary School. Because of Kincade-Fire-related closures in 2019, and then distance learning throughout the pandemic in 2020, this year’s parade was the first in three years.
Kids were dressed as Mario, the Mandalorian, any number of princesses, with one giant red Tyrannosaurus rex and another as a dancing orange traffic cone. Other costumes included Maleficent, Link from the Legend of Zelda, classics like witches, ninjas and superheroes, and one very melancholic Charlie Brown.
Students marched in small groups going clockwise and counterclockwise around Pleasant Park, while their parents and family members cheered them on and took photos — many dressed in Halloween costumes themselves.
“This is a strong tradition here in Windsor — it’s great to bring it back,” said new principal Susan Yakich. “This is what school is all about — having fun while learning. And everybody looks forward to Halloween.”
She said that the parade was just one part of the school’s Halloween festivities Friday, with parties going on throughout the school day.
“Tons of parties today — it’s going to be one party all day long,” Yakich said. “The staff are having a team building gathering after school as well.”
While the students were excited to be able to participate in Halloween celebrations in person, Yakich said the students’ families were even more excited about the parade’s return.
“The students knew they were going to be able to wear their costumes. The parade probably wasn’t something they were thinking about, but their families were extremely excited. Once I posted on Facebook that we were bringing back the parade, everyone was delighted. So the families were really happy that we brought this back,” Yakich said.
Students wore masks as they participated, and parents were asked to do the same. Yakich said for her students, wearing a mask is the same as bringing a backpack or other school supplies to school with them.
“Our kids are really resilient. It’s so nice to be back in person and have the kids back here on campus,” she said.
