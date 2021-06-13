According to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), on June 11 at approximately 5:51 p.m. SCSO dispatch received multiple 911 calls from residents near Michael Hall Park, located in the 400 block of Jane Drive in Windsor. The callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running from the park.
A black sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting. A Windsor police officer stopped a vehicle matching the description in the 9200 block of Old Redwood Highway, and in the vehicle found two 15-year-old victims who had been shot. One juvenile was shot in the abdomen, and the second was shot in the arm. Both juveniles were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the statement, the suspect, who was later identified as a 15-year old male resident of Windsor, was seen running from the park toward Jessica Drive. A sergeant found the suspect in 9300 block of Jessica Drive and took him into custody without incident. The names of the victims and the suspect are being withheld because of their ages. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.
According to the statement, the Windsor Police Department appreciates the community members for their assistance in quickly reporting this incident, which lead to the arrest of the suspect. In addition, Violent Crime and Crime Scene Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office are interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene for evidence.
This is an ongoing story and more information will be provided as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.