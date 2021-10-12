Two public meetings will be held in Windsor this week: on Wednesday, a joint meeting with the Windsor Town Council and the Planning Commission will discuss a major mixed-use development off Shiloh Road, in addition to traffic (vehicle miles traveled); and on Thursday, a community workshop will explore the Housing Element update.
Joint Town Council/Planning Commission meeting
The first of two items on the joint meeting’s agenda is whether to direct staff to enter into a development agreement with the developer of the Clearwater at Windsor mixed-use project. Clearwater at Windsor will include a mix of regular housing units, senior care units and commercial space.
The application plans for 141 independent living apartments, 71 assisted living units, 34 memory care units in two- and four-story buildings. There will be another 10 apartments above 25,000 square feet of “neighborhood-serving” commercial uses. The development would also include 376 parking spaces.
An application for the Clearwater at Windsor project was originally received in 2019, and in 2020 the project was reviewed by the Planning Commission (in January) and the Town Council (in March). Following feedback from town officials, the developer submitted a formal application on May 13, 2021 “requesting approval of a General Plan Amendment, Rezoning to Planned Development (PD), Site Plan and Design Review, a four-lot tentative parcel map, and a reduction in the width of the agricultural buffer,” according to the staff report.
The second item regards a Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) policy, for which staff will seek direction finalizing. VMT is a metric established by the California Governor’s Office of Planning and Research (OPR) to evaluate transportation-related impacts in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
Staff will present the Draft VMT Policy, which includes guidelines for transportation-related impacts in Windsor.
“These guidelines are more tailored to the local and regional context than the state’s guidelines, and they are intended to support the town’s land use planning goals,” according to the agenda report.
The joint meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Civic Center Council Chambers. Members of the public can also participate via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92023904209.
Community Workshop: Housing Element update
A virtual community workshop will explore the town’s housing element update from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Those wishing to participate must register online beforehand.
Towns like Windsor are required by California law to include a housing element in their general plan. The housing element “serves as the guide for residential development and addressing housing needs in the Town of Windsor,” according to the town webpage.
Housing elements must be updated every eight years, with the town required to prepare and adopt the 2023-2031 Housing Element by January 31, 2023. The town began the process in July, and the meeting Thursday night will be a chance for the community to “learn more about the update process, identify specific needs and opportunities, and share your insights on how the Town can improve housing opportunities,” according to the event description.
More information about the 2023-2031 Housing Element can be found here.
