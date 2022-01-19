In their first meeting of the new year Jan. 20, the Windsor Unified School District (WUSD) Board of Trustees will hear about marketing its recently announced expanded PreK-TK program, decide whether to add a senior project to graduation requirements (except for students on independent study) and likely select an architectural firm to conduct its Facilities Master Plan update.
The district’s meeting will be held at the Windsor Town Council chambers, and will also be broadcast over YouTube. The full board agenda can be found here.
Universal PreK-TK marketing update
Coordinator of District Communications Heather Bailey and Coordinator of Child Development Jessica Borland will present a marketing update on the expanded PreK-TK program announced earlier this month.
“Starting next school year (2022-2023) WUSD will be offering free, universal, full-day PreK-TK for all children who have had their fourth birthday by Sept. 2,” according to information in the agenda report.
The presentation will provide an overview of the program and the marketing and outreach plan currently in place.
Senior project will be required to graduate
A resolution, if adopted, will require all WUSD students to complete a senior project in order to obtain a diploma — except independent studies students.
As a result of the pandemic, California law requires districts offer independent studies for families that request it, but the resolution recognizes independent study students may have difficulty meeting the senior project requirement.
Facilities Master Plan
The board will consider a recommendation by a selection committee to select architectural firm CA+SA Studio to update the Facilities Master Plan. The district received five proposals after issuing a request for proposals (RFP) in November 2021, and the selection committee interview three, selecting CA+SA Studio for recommendation.
The project, which will cost $184,390 to complete, requires site evaluations, various analyses, a list of needs and alternatives with cost estimates, among other requirements
Other items
In closed session prior to the public meeting, the board will engage in negotiations with Redwood Equities, LLC regarding the North of Arata property, initial openers for contract negotiations with the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and evaluate Superintendent Jeremy Decker.
Decker will present an item acknowledging January as School Board Recognition Month and present a COVID-19 update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.