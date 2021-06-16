In a unanimous vote on June 16, at the beginning of Windsor’s regular town council meeting, the council selected newcomer Rosa Reynoza to be the vice mayor for the rest of 2021.
Reynoza was seated at the previous council meeting, after winning a special election to take over a council seat vacated by former mayor Dominic Foppoli, but was elevated to vice mayor following a nomination by Councilmember Esther Lemus and a second by Councilmember Debora Fudge.
There was only one public comment on the nomination, from long-time Reynoza supporter Betsy Mallace who encouraged the council to accept the nomination.
When nominating her, Lemus said, “Rosa has — and I don’t have to convince anyone — served the community with care and passion over a number of years. I cannot even count. I believe she has earned this spot and will do a great job.”
A full story on the June 16 meeting will be available at a later date.
