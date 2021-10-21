The 17th annual Scarecrow Days contest, which is organized by the Windsor Educational Foundation, is happening now through Oct. 31 at the Windsor Town Green.
The event, which is free to participate in, includes the display of homemade scarecrows that feature the theme, “turning a new leaf.”
At the end of the event, winning scarecrows are selected for the “best scarecrow” title.
Participants decorate and assemble their scarecrows with their own materials and scarecrows must be mounted on seven foot wooden tree stakes and arms and legs can be fixed or flexed.
Scarecrow creators assembled and installed their scarecrow creations earlier this week and materials used included faux pumpkins, hay, burlap, feathers and even empty Capri Sun containers.
The scarecrows will be displayed at the Town Green through Oct. 31.
For the last several years the fall event has been run by the Windsor Educational Foundation. The foundation aims to help financially support programs in all schools in the Windsor Unified School District. Programs that receive support through the foundation include technology, music, visual and performing arts and enrichment programs.
For more information about the event, or to see if there’s still room to participate, contact Karen Alves at 707-328-9719 or visit the Windsor Educational Foundation website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.