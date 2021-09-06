The Town of Windsor will go ahead with the prospect of installing up to $25,000 worth of security camera equipment on the Town Green, after a unanimous vote at the Sept. 1 Windsor Town Council meeting. The council directed staff to further explore the option and come back with policies and procedures at a later meeting.
Jon Davis, director of the parks and recreation department, made the case for the installation of five cameras in locations to be determined, citing incidents of vandalism and similar crimes on the Town Green.
“Unfortunately over the past several years, the Green has experienced several instances of vandalism, graffiti, destruction of property and defacements of infrastructure, and those instances are becoming more frequent,” Davis said. “These acts, combined with the large crowds often brought to some of the events, has led to a conversation for consideration of security camera installation at the park.”
Davis said security cameras do not stop all crime, but can help police investigate crimes after the fact. He also said they are unbiased.
According to the town attorney, Davis said, the U.S. Constitution prohibits the installation of surveillance equipment of any kind on private property without a warrant or consent of the property owner, however, in public spaces like the Town Green, it is legal to install surveillance equipment so long as it records only video, and not audio.
The Town Green surveillance system would likely consist of five dome-shaped, wide-angle cameras, with minimal signage, mounted on existing town-owned infrastructure within the park or else. The Town may also reach out to surrounding properties with better vantage points of the Green to see if they want to allow equipment to be installed on their properties.
After installation, the cost of upkeep would be minimal, and the full project amount is already accounted for in the current parks and recreation department budget.
Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza pointed out that instances of crime at the Town Green were lower than in other public spaces, like Kaiser Park, and asked why cameras should not be placed in higher crime areas instead.
Davis said the Town Green was of particular importance because of its position as a meeting place for the town and broader community. He referenced the destruction of a menorah at the Christmas Tree Grove and the defacement of a pride flag as justifications for cameras on the Green.
Davis acknowledged that surveillance is a controversial issue, and that some believe they should have the expectation of not being recorded while in public.
Council members and members of the public also expressed degrees of unease regarding cameras in public spaces, however, all who spoke ultimately expressed support for the installation of security cameras on the Town Green.
Councilmember Esther Lemus said that despite her discomfort with security cameras in her own neighborhood, in her career as a prosecutor, she has found that surveillance footage can often make a case. She said she would recommend victims and witnesses get surveillance cameras, and said that cameras in public spaces are more palatable than private cameras in residential areas.
“I think this will enhance our safety,” Lemus said.
Michael Brook, of People4Parks, said that in London, where use of surveillance cameras is widespread, one cannot walk down the street without being captured on video. However, he too expressed support of his organization, ultimately.
“I’m not terribly keen on being on camera, but I think the majority of the board is supportive of it,” Brook said.
Councilmember Debora Fudge also referenced the use of surveillance equipment by foreign governments, particularly China, but drew a distinction from the use in this situation.
“There are places where every move you make, you’re on camera and that is a little spooky,” Fudge said. “We’re not going to become China.”
Fudge also said, after a recommendation from the Windsor Police Department, she installed three cameras at her residence following incidents there this spring. She said they serve as a deterrent.
