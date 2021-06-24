Movie nights are a go, summer concerts still being finalized
After taking a pandemic-forced break last year, the town of Windsor is putting together an abbreviated summer program of activities.
Tentative 2021 Summer Nights on the Green
According to a statement from the town, there is a tentative plan in place to move forward with a limited season for 2021 Summer Nights on the Green concerts. On March 17, the town council provided direction to staff to tentatively plan for a reduced seven-week season beginning Aug. 26 and ending on Oct. 7.
However, these plans are still hinging on county and state orders allowing such events. “Staff will review public health restrictions on July 15. On that date, if state and county health orders have relaxed enough to host the event, we will move forward with plans,” the town said in a statement.
This seven-week concert series is brought to you by the town of Windsor and the Windsor Certified Farmers Market and is made possible in part by sponsors. The town is seeking sponsors for the for the concert series. “Market your business or organization in the heart of the community to enthusiastic concert goers on the beloved Windsor Town Green,” the town’s statement said.
Interested parties are asked to email nherman@townofwindsor.com with inquiries or visit https://bit.ly/3x7W1p6 to find the sponsorship benefits and pledge form. Pledge forms are due Thursday, July 1.
Tuesdays on the Town Green
A more certain series of events will be the return of Family Movies on the Green beginning July 6. All movies are rated PG and will begin 15 minutes after sunset. This is a free event. All movies are rated PG and begin 15 minutes after sunset. It is recommended you bring your own blanket or low back chair, though none can be put out before 4:30 p.m.
The movie schedule is as follows:
July 6 — Toy Story 4
July 13 — Aladdin
July 20 — The Parent Trap
July 27 — Raya & The Last Dragon
August 3 — Abominable
August 10 — Coco
Questions? Call 707-838-1260
A few reminders for all Town Green Events
Help keep the grass alive, please no blankets spread out on the lawn prior to 4:30 p.m.
Portable restrooms and handwashing stations are located in the Huerta Gym parking lot, as well as permanent restrooms on either side of the Huerta Gym.
Pack it in, pack it out Please pack out your trash or dispose of it neatly inside the provided trash and recycling carts.
Be neighborly. As we come back to the Town Green for events, please be respectful of each other, follow guidelines posted on signage and have fun.
