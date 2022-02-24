David Hamelburg of the Windsor nonprofit Boomerang Plus is teaming up with local schools and over 15 local vendors, many of whom make artisan products as a side gig, to open The Community Shops — a flexible, business-co-op style space in the Raley’s on Lakewood Drive.
The Community Shops, which opened earlier this month, is Hamelburg’s attempt to carry out his nonprofit’s goal — connecting students with businesses to build stronger communities — while offering a permanent physical location to vendors mostly selling products on the side online and at farmers markets. Each member of the Community Shops will work in person only a few hours each week, but their products will be available for sale full time.
“This is a joint venture between small businesses, nonprofit organizations and schools. Our retail partners don’t have to be here 100% of the time. Most have full-time jobs, like teachers, bookkeepers and nurses, and this is their side business or hobby,” Hamelburg said.
The space will also be used for events, such as yoga classes, “paint nights” or as a community meeting space. If the model is successful, the space can hold up to 20 people. “If the community is looking for something different,” the space can be changed to meet its interests, he said.
Hamelburg is currently providing most of the funding for the project, but said the goal is balancing sustainability with affordability for business owners.
“To be sustainable, we want to be able to pay for all of the overhead ourselves, which is why we sell products — we’re not giving stuff away. But we also want to make it affordable for retail partners like Kim Neal,” he said.
Kim Neal is the owner and operator of SoCo Trading Company, an eco-friendly business sourcing sustainable and largely female-owned vendors, selling zero-waste, unpackaged biodegradable products for home and body. Her products are unpackaged to reduce plastic use, and until now, her business has been largely online. When SoCoNews visited Community Shops during its soft opening in late January, Neal was the only business owner in attendance — besides Hamelburg.
Neal said she opened her store online in October after a three-year stint in Fiji, where she saw the effects of irresponsible waste firsthand in the form of garbage in the ocean and on the beaches, washed up from who-knows-where.
“I told myself at the time that when I came back to Sonoma County, I would start a zero-waste business,” Neal said. “This is all about sustainable items for your home. Everything is good for the Earth.”
Neal’s products — everything from biodegradable toothbrushes to environmentally friendly soap and shampoo — have until now been available online only. One thing Neal is particularly excited about in her new physical location inside Community Shops is to be able to host a “refillery” where customers can bring refillable bottles to buy shampoo, lotion and body, dishwasher and laundry soap without contributing new waste in the form of a plastic container.
Hamelburg started his first business in 1998, but in 2013 wanted to do something to give back. That’s when he started Boomerang Plus. “The story I tell is that a friend of mine teaches business classes at Windsor High School and asked me to talk to students. I felt it was a great way to give back. We talk about career exploration and try to have them be successful and connect the stuff in the classroom outside the classroom. We want them to do awesome in school, be super successful, be happy, make a ton of money and then they give back to the next generation,” Hamelburg said. “That’s why we call it Boomerang — if you throw it the right way, it comes back to you.”
Having been working with the Windsor and Sonoma County student population for eight years, Hamelburg said he’s already had former student interns coming back to guest speak, such as Dylan Evans, a former intern who became a financial adviser and now speaks to students about finance. Another former intern, John Badger, went into the trades after high school but ended up doing sales for a tech company, with no college experience.
So while Community Shops is meant to benefit community members running or hoping to support small, local businesses, it’s also about Boomerang Plus’s mission to teach local high school students about the business world. Students who participate, which include interns from Windsor High School’s Vineyard Academy, the business core and the Build Academy which teaches students trades and construction skills, in addition to Healdsburg students working as part of the Healdsburg High School internship program, will learn the basics of running retail business.
They enter all the items into the point-of-service (POS) system and learn to take inventory in addition to building shelves and helping set up the business in other ways. One of Hamelburg’s businesses involves printing logos on clothes, so he’s setting up a print shop in the back and the back left corner of the Community Shops space is dedicated to student-printed sweatshirts and other apparel.
When SoCoNews visited Community Shops in mid-February, the enthusiastic Hamelburg was instructing Healdsburg High School interns in everything from job skills to social media marketing, with students making promotional videos of the student-run toy shop for Instagram.
Hamelburg said so far the response from the community has been “super positive.” He said there is space for five more businesses, who can participate as long as their products are family friendly and they are willing to put in a few hours each week to help collectively man and run the shop.
He also thanked Raley’s in Windsor, which he said has been a “great partner” to Boomerang Plus for more than five years.
