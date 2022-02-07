The Town of Windsor’s Climate Resilience Plan is coming to fruition. The Windsor Town Council made some minor suggestions for the draft plan on Feb. 2 and with no major plan overhaul needed, the plan will be moving forward to the consent calendar for council approval at the next town council meeting.
The climate resilience plan is the culmination of an 18-month long process to create a comprehensive document that identifies the town’s climate change risks and impacts and provides analysis and recommendations on ways the community can enhance its resilience.
“The climate challenge for this community is not insignificant,” said project consultant Sascha Petersen of Adaptation International, the group that worked on the development of the plan with the Town of Windsor
Windsor’s climate challenge includes a changing climate that presents risks of inland flooding from intense storms that bring a large amount of precipitation in a short amount of time, drought, wildfire and extreme heat.
According to the draft plan and report, the average annual maximum temperatures for the town may increase by up to 7.2 degrees fahrenheit by the end of the century. Also by the end of the century, the town may see an additional 23 days of extreme heat days, which are days that top out over 93 degrees.
Consequently, wildfire risk is increasing in intensity, frequency, duration, timing and severity with a potential 77% increase in area burned annually across the state by the end of the century.
With these factors in mind, the over 100 page plan identifies potential resilience strategies and adaptation-related capital improvement projects that are designed to support and enhance the resilience of community members, the town’s multi-modal transportation and infrastructure, buildings, environment and economy.
Work on the plan started in late 2019 after the town received an adaptation planning grant from the California Department of Transportation.
Petersen said the creation of the draft plan was a robust collaborative effort with the public works department, the community development department and a technical advisory group composed of the Sonoma Fire District, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, town water/wastewater, parks, economic development and other key groups.
Once the technical advisory group was established and a vulnerability assessment of the town was completed, project organizers set out to gather community input on the plan.
“Since the plan was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic and in-person outreach events were limited, the project team used a variety of virtual outreach and engagement efforts aimed to enhance community participation. These events were developed and conducted with an equity lens, paying particular attention to creating accessible entry points to the plan for communities of concern. With the reopening of the farmers market in the fall of 2021, the team was able to support a tent with exhibit boards and engage with more than 150 community members,” according to the agenda item report.
The plan is made up of five goals:
- Resilient community: Improve the health, safety and resilience of the community by establishing trusted communication pathways and enhancing neighborhood social cohesion, with a particular focus on communities of concern.
- Resilient infrastructure: Support community health and safety by climate-proofing critical infrastructure, enhancing the multi-modal transportation network, and supplementing public service across the town.
- Resilient buildings: Ensure that all new homes and buildings are designed, and existing buildings are retrofitted to reduce the impacts of extreme weather and climate change throughout Windsor.
- Resilient environment: Support and enhance natural protective solutions to limit the impacts of climate hazards, preserve and enhance natural resources, and foster community livability and sense of place.
- Resilient economy: Strengthen and support the local economy by ensuring that businesses and workers are well-prepared for climate-related hazards and can respond to and rebound from disruptions.
Each goal has several resilience strategies and there are a total of 11 priority strategies. For instance, under the resilient community goal, a priority strategy is to ensure that all current and future town plan updates include climate change considerations.
Key actions under this strategy to get it off the ground include, creating and maintaining a master list of town plans and programs; participating in regional planning discussions; formally adopting climate projections to use in future planning; continuing to integrate best available science and resilience practices into town’s planning efforts; conduct an exercise to conceptualize the different potential interactions between planning and adaptation policies; and convene all town planners and staff for a yearly planning and training sessions to integrate all town work.
For the resilient community goal, a key priority is to identify opportunities to reduce the negative effects of poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke.
Potential actions for achieving this priority include conducting annual pre-fire season public service announcements, outreach events, or news and social media announcements that advise the public to prepare for fire season; identifying ways to better integrate existing wildfire, smoke and Red Flag Warning day forecasts and notifications into town; working with partners to designate and fully equip a multi-hazard resilience hub in town to serve as a respite from various hazards such as smoke, extreme heat and power outages.
To see the draft plan in its entirety, click here.
“I’d like to just say that this was a way more comprehensive plan than I expected … and I want to thank all of you for this detailed plan for us to follow,” said Councilmember Debora Fudge.
While the plan is about resiliency, Fudge wondered why there wasn’t more of a focus on the reduction of greenhouse gasses.
Petersen noted that they can make adjustments to the plan. He said he thinks of climate change as a train going down a track and no matter how fast you slam on the brakes by reducing emissions, the train is already committed to going down that track.
“We need to plan for the curves and the tunnels in the track even as we slam on the brakes so we can coast to a hopefully safe landing and this project is focusing on that, preparing for the future. The town does have a climate action plan that highlights a lot of those emission reduction strategies, so I definitely think we can strengthen those connections,” Petersen said.
Fudge said she still thinks the two should be connected better and suggested adding a preamble to the introduction of the plan that discusses what the town is doing to reduce greenhouse gasses and what its climate action plans are.
“It’s sort of sad that we’re at this point where it’s all about evacuation routes and you can the maps of the fire that have come through Windsor, but I think people reading this need to always be reminded over and over and over again about how reduction of greenhouse gasses will lesson the need for this resilience,” Fudge said.
The other council members agreed with Fudge’s suggestion and Mayor Sam Salmon noted that he was impressed with the quality and the content of the report.
Plan organizers will make the suggested adjustments to the draft and the finalized plan will then go to the consent calendar for consideration of approval at the next town council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.