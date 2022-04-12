The Town of Windsor is still working on developing a code of ethics for elected and appointed officials, a process the town has been working on since late 2021 following frustration over the council’s inability to take action against former mayor Dominic Foppoli after sexual assault allegations were brought forward last April.
At the council’s most recent meeting on April 6, council members reviewed and accepted the proposed statements of ethical conduct.
Last fall, the town provided an ethics survey to residents on their top values and their expectations of conduct of Windsor elected and appointed officials. Based on 215 responses, the top three values identified by the public were integrity, accountability and transparency.
The top expectations on conduct were: always comply with the law, do not use position for personal gain, accountable for actions, act in public interest, act with integrity and act with transparency.
After review of the draft statements, council members compared the code to other municipality codes and Vice Mayor Esther Lemus and council members Rosa Reynoza and Debora Fudge agreed that the code needs to be more specific like the City of Sunnyvale and Pismo Beach codes, which both outline specific sanctions and methods for reporting potential misconduct.
“When allegations came forward last year against the former mayor, it became apparent that the town council does not have an existing ethics code that could possibly address misconduct,” said Rhea Borja, Windsor public information officer and senior management analyst.
The council then directed staff to prepare interim procedures, including standards of conduct and possibly sanctions that they could follow when allegations of misconduct are made.
“Acting unethically does not always mean there’s a violation of the law, and therefore there’s no remedy necessarily under the law to address when there’s misconduct or someone is acting unethically. So really that’s what this ethics code is intended to address — it’s to fill that gap and provide council and the community with an understanding of what the expectations are for conduct and what the process will be for holding elected and appointed officials accountable when it’s been determined there is misconduct,” former Windsor Town Manager Ken MacNab said during a Dec. 15, 2021 town council meeting.
While the council is not able to remove a council member from office, except in the case of a criminal conviction, a code of ethics would provide the council with the ability to address ethical complaints and impose sanctions.
Breaking down the value-based statements
Based on the survey information on values, town staff and consultants Regional Government Services worked on creating a draft of values-based statements.
For “act with integrity,” they created the following draft statement, “the professional and personal conduct of members must be above reproach and avoid the appearance of impropriety.”
For “act in the public interest,” they created the following statement, “members will work for the common good of the people of the Town of Windsor and not for any private or personal interest.”
For “do not use position for personal gain,” they created the following statement, “members shall not use their official positions to influence government decisions in which they have a material financial interest, or when they have an organizational responsibility or personal relationship which the members stands to gain personally from influencing a decision.”
For “be held accountable for actions,” they created the following statement, “members entering office shall sign a statement affirming they have read and understand the code of ethics. Members shall intervene when the actions of a member appears to be in violation of the code of ethics when brought to their attention.”
For “always comply with the law,” they created the following statement, “members shall comply with the laws of the nation, the State of California and the Town of Windsor in the performance of their public duties.”
For “act with transparency,” they created the following statement, “members shall publicly share substantive information that is relevant to a matter under consideration by the council or boards and commissions, which they may have received from sources outside of the public decision-making process.”
Looking at other ethics codes
In creating a code, town staff and the consultant reviewed at least half a dozen ethic codes from other cities, according to Borja.
For the City of Santa Rosa, their code of conduct is self enforcing and does not specify sanctions or procedures. The City of Santa Clarita has a similar approach, but refers violations of the code of ethics to the appropriate governing agencies.
The City of Sunnyvale takes a different approach and has a code that is more prescriptive in nature with specific sanctions and procedures, according to the agenda report. The mayor enforces the code of conduct and the chairs of boards and commissions and the council members have additional responsibility to intervene when alleged violations are brought to attention. They also have sanctions in place. Sunnyvale council members may be reprimanded, formally censured, lose seniority or committee assignments, or have official travel restricted.
Sunnyvale council members are directed to alert offending members of a possible ethics code of violation. If the offense continues, the matter is referred to the mayor and if the mayor is in violation, the vice mayor is notified. The Sunnyvale City Council may also impose sanctions on board commission members including removal from office. The mayor or majority of council may call for an investigation of a board or commission member conduct and any form of discipline imposed by the council is determined through a majority vote.
Additionally, Sunnyvale city council members, boards and commissions must sign a model of excellence statement, in which they agree to help create an atmosphere of respect and civility; conduct personal and public affairs with honesty, integrity, fairness and respect; keep the common good as the high purpose; and avoid and discourage divisive and harmful conduct.
In the City of Pismo Beach, the council may sanction a member with a reprimand, formal censure, loss of seniority or committee assignment, or budget restriction. Their council may remove board and commission members from office and chairs of board and commissions and the mayor have the responsibility to intervene when possible violations by members are brought to their attention.
In the city of Richland, Washington, they convene an ad hoc council ethics administration committee when alleged violations occur and a written complaint must be submitted to the ethics committee. After hearing the evidence, the council determines again whether the alleged violation was major, minor or whether there is not enough evidence to decide.
Councilmember Debora Fudge pointed out that the code does not address how to deal with the civility of the audience and asked whether they could create a code of ethics for the public. Interim town manager Mark Linder said they could look into it.
According to Linder, the code of ethics is not meant to address violations that are criminal in nature and or those that break laws, such as conflict of interest or campaign-lobby laws.
Vice Mayor Lemus said while the ethics code is not meant to address violations that are criminal in nature under sanctions, she thinks it does just by implementing the value of “follow the law.”
“It’s meant of course when you have an ethics code, it goes through all of the ‘what are you supposed to follow,’ you follow the law usually. The law is the minimum and you want to be above that. I think what it meant regarding the sanctions, it means if there was something criminal in nature it would most likely be reported and if it was criminal in nature then law enforcement gets involved. What could happen is, let’s say there were issues with the FPCC (the California Fair Political Practices Commission) and the FPCC sanctioned one of the council members and then the council said ‘well those are really bad actions, we want to follow up as well and we don’t want you in these committees,” said town attorney Jose Sanchez.
Lemus said the code should include that the council shall make a referral to law enforcement if the council is aware of a felony or a misdemeanor conducted by a council member or the mayor.
While Fudge, Renoyza and Lemus liked a combination of the Sunnyvale, Pismo Beach and Richland code of ethics, Mayor Sam Salmon was more open to the Santa Rosa code and to relying on help from the city manager on managing claims of misconduct.
“We have the ability through the manager to be counted, the manager can actually poll the council, can’t tell us the results of the poll, but he can take each of us in and indicate what we received and he can ask us what do you think we should do,” Salmon said.
“If we keep what is in place for Santa Rosa, it didn’t work for us. We have to be more specific in my opinion,” Renoyza said. She added that she would like the statement regarding following the law to be reworded to reflect that elected and appointed officials should conform to the law not just during their duties, but in all aspects of life. She also liked the idea of having a model of excellence statement.
Fudge also liked the idea of having a model of excellence statement and advocated that elected and appointed officials should go through annual ethics training rather than an every other year training. She added that there needs to be a way for accusations of misconduct to be vetted.
Lemus said she liked the Sunnyvale code and the Richland approach but that she doesn’t think it should fall within the mayor’s responsibility to investigate claims of misconduct. She suggested that there perhaps be a rotation of council members and their responsibility to intervene if misconduct occurs.
Town staff will take council member’s suggestions into account and return in mid-June with a final document for the council’s consideration.
(1) comment
"“We have the ability through the manager to be counted, the manager can actually poll the council, can’t tell us the results of the poll, but he can take each of us in and indicate what we received and he can ask us what do you think we should do,” Salmon said."
This is a violation of the Brown Act Open Meeting Law. It is a serial meeting. Is this what the council is now doing?
