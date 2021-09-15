Town of Windsor staff will be at the Farmers Market by the Town Green from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday to ask community members for input on two projects: the Windsor Resilience Plan and the Old Redwood Highway Corridor Enhancement Plan.
The Windsor Resilience Plan is an 18-month, grant-funded initiative to help the town better understand climate-related concerns, address the risks of climate change proactively and develop a plan to build a “resilient community,” according to the Windsor Ready website.
The website states the town is interested in engaging in community discussions to formulate a vision of a more resilient future, looking at issues such as transportation infrastructure and social vulnerability while developing strategies to reduce the risk of wildfire, drought, extreme precipitation and flooding.
To comply with state mandates, the town is required to develop both a climate change mitigation plan focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as a climate change adaptation and resilience plan designed to reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.
“This important initiative focuses on helping us to better understand local climate related risks (i.e., drought, wildfire, and extreme precipitation) and proactively address them. Find our booth — there will be resilience-related activities and a prize raffle!” a bulletin on the Town of Windsor website states.
Community members who provide input on this issue will be entered to win a NOAA weather radio and emergency preparedness bag.
The second item the town will be seeking input on at the Farmers Market Sunday is the Old Redwood Highway Corridor Enhancement Plan.
The plan focuses on 3.7 miles of roadway between Shiloh Road and Starr Road, and will identify necessary improvements to “reimagine and revitalize the corridor,” in addition to meeting the needs of bicyclists, pedestrians, motorists and those using public transit.
“This plan will give thoughtful attention to how people use the roadway, and address issues such as inconsistent bicycle lanes and sidewalks, traffic congestion, and how to provide a more harmonious sense of ‘place’ along the corridor including greening and landscaping features,” the Town of Windsor website bulletin advertising the event states.
Infill development in the area will also be explored.
