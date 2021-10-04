With U.S. Census data released, the Town of Windsor will move ahead with redistricting even as pending changes to the makeup of the town council could soon leave the new districts obsolete.
To understand the nuances of the redistricting process and what it means, members of the public first need to understand how Windsor’s Town Council is selected currently — how that system developed, and how it could change.
In 2018, under threat of lawsuit alleging its at-large election system marginalized Latino voters in violation of the California Voting Rights Act, the Town of Windsor adopted a district-based elections system into which it is currently transitioning. The district-based system divides the town into four geographical areas, each of which is represented by its own council member, to be selected every four years, with either three seats or one seat up for contest every two years. The mayor is elected directly by an at-large — or town-wide — vote, serving a two-year term.
2020 was the first election cycle in which the district-based system was implemented, with the public at-large electing Dominic Foppoli as mayor, and voters in District Three selecting Debora Fudge as their council member. So far, Fudge’s is the only seat to have been selected by district, with the seats for districts one, two and four coming before their constituent districts for the first time in 2022.
The terms of Councilmember Esther Lemus and Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza, both selected by voters at-large, will expire in 2022, as will Mayor Sam Salmon’s two-year mayoral seat, which he assumed following Foppoli’s resignation this spring. Assuming all three seek re-election, they will have to do so by running for seats in the competitive districts.
Windsor’s current system, developed under duress, has been widely criticized for two main reasons. Firstly, as the Latino population is evenly distributed throughout the town, and since district-based systems are implemented to ensure geographically concentrated minority communities acquire representation, it does little to nothing to ensure the town council represents Latinos. In fact, Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza and Councilmember Esther Lemus, both members of the Latino community, were elected in at-large votes — Lemus through the older system in 2018, and Reynoza by special election to Foppoli’s council vacant council seat after he became mayor after the 2020 elections. Reynoza was later appointed to vice mayor, a position appointed to a council member, to replace Sam Salmon, who filled Foppoli’s mayoral seat when he resigned in May.
Which brings up the second issue: the at-large mayoral seat could cause instability if council members run for the seat mid-term, as Foppoli did — that is, while they still have two years before their seat faces contest at the ballot box. If elected to the mayoral seat, the town council would then have to either appoint a community member to the vacant seat, or else call for a special election as they did with Reynoza. The current vacant seat on the council, left when then-Councilmember (and Vice Mayor) Salmon was appointed to Foppoli’s empty mayoral seat, could be a regular occurrence.
The districts as they are currently laid out are subject to change at least once in the next 10 years, as is required by law when U.S. Census data is released. The council’s Sept. 27 public hearing was the first step in initiating this change, which will be covered in a separate article.
However, there are two potential ways Windsor’s election system could change that could render obsolete the entire process currently underway.
With both the at-large mayoral selection system and the district-based council member selection system considered problematic, either or both could be done away with.
If, by special election as required by California law, the at-large mayoral seat were to be abandoned, but a district-based system were kept for one reason or another, then the town would have to redraw the map again to contain five districts, rather than the four about to be redrawn. In this scenario, as is common among city councils, the mayoral seat would be appointed by councilmembers from amongst themselves following each election every two years.
With its current four members susceptible to deadlock, the town council failed to achieve consensus prior to an August deadline to call for a special election to be held on Sept. 14, so that Windsor voters could potentially have resolved the issue ahead of the district redrawing. If, as is possible, a special election is called on the matter in April 2022 or future dates, and if the voters agree that the at-large mayoral selection process should be dissolved in favor an appointed mayor from a five-member council, then the town, having completed the four-district redistricting process, will have to go through this process once again to add a fifth district.
In a second scenario, as is being explored right now, the district-based system could be dissolved entirely in favor of a reversion to the at-large selection process. If the districts are dissolved, the mayoral seat would still remain a separate at-large seat selected by voters every two years, unless a special election were indeed carried out.
According to Town Manager Ken MacNab, the council will be discussing the possibility of abolishing the district-based system under closed session in October.
Over the summer, the Councilmembers Fudge and Lemus were in favor of calling for the Sept. 14 special election to abolish the at-large mayoral, while Vice Mayor Reynosa and Mayor Salmon refused to support the call. Salmon said at the time that he was worried the town could end up in a situation where, with five districts, each Windsor voter was able to vote only once every four years for the representative of the district they lived in — and nothing else.
At least with the system as it is currently, Salmon argued, all voters would be able to cast a vote for mayor in every two-year election cycle, in addition to their district vote every four years, something he said increased their franchise. In contrast, in the prior at-large, five-member council system, Windsor voters could vote for all five council seats in a four-year span.
According to town staff, the cost of the current redistricting process is $47,150. The cost of a potential special election to change the at-large mayoral position to an appointed one could cost between $50,000 and $80,000. If the nature of mayoral selection changes and districts are maintained, the cost of redistricting again would also be an estimated $47,150. A special election to dissolve the districts could be $30,000 to $50,000 for a regular election and $50,000 to $80,000 if done by special election.
The April 17, 2022 deadline to adopt and submit a map to the Sonoma County Registrar will come just five days after voters could abolish the at-large mayoral seat during an April 12 special election.
It’s unclear whether the town would have time to implement the changes prior to the November 2022 elections, or what exactly that situation would mean for the immediate makeup of the council.
