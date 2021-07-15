The Town of Windsor’s new utility box painting program called Discovering Windsor Through Art aims to help beautify the community and is dedicated to exhibiting the visual arts outside the constraints of museums or galleries. The 2021 theme of “community healing” is designed to highlight the resiliency of Windsor and help the community heal through public art.
The Discovering Windsor Through Art application period was Jan. 12 to March 1. The town received 10 applications from qualified artists. After a competitive ranking process, seven artists were selected to paint designated utility boxes. The Public Art Advisory Commission served as judges and ranked the applications based on use of color, overall design, design originality and consistency with theme. The town council officially approved the artwork at their regular meeting on April 7. In addition to the participating artists, the town would like to thank program sponsor Kelly Moore Paints in Windsor for donating the paint to be used on the boxes.
We will be highlighting the artists who are bringing Windsor streets to life through the Discovering Windsor Through Art Utility Box Painting Program. To see a map of all seven boxes painted this year click here: https://bit.ly/3bWWr9I
You can enjoy artist Amber Rankin’s mural “Coming Together” at the busy intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
When asked how this design represents the theme of community healing, the artist shared: “After a trying year of being separated both physically and divided emotionally and politically from many of our neighbors this design depicts our community coming together to enjoy each other’s company as well as project hope for the future of Windsor’s community as we grow together.”
