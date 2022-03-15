Vote-by-mail ballots for the April 12 special election will start going out in the mail this week to all active, registered voters residing in the Town of Windsor. Voters should expect their vote-by-mail ballots to arrive within five to 10 days. This election does not apply to any Sonoma County voters who live outside of Windsor.
Windsor's special election is to fill a vacancy on the Windsor Town Council. The person elected will fill the vacancy for six months, serving from May to December.
Also beginning this week, any voter who cannot or prefers not to wait to receive their vote-by-mail ballot in the mail may pick it up at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office. A voter can also authorize somebody else to pick up their vote-by-mail ballot for them with a signed note. Any voter who has not received their vote-by-mail ballot by March 24 (or needs a replacement vote-by-mail ballot) can call the Registrar of Voters Office and request a second one through April 5.
There are three main ways voters can return their vote-by-mail ballots:
- By mail. In order to count, ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before April 12 (Election Day) and received at the Registrar of Voters Office by April 19. No postage is required.
- Drop them off at one of three official ballot drop boxes. Each drop box opens on March 15 and closes at 8 p.m. on Election Day. However, daily hours vary (see below).
- Bring them to one of three vote centers. The hours of operation for each vote center varies (see below).
For a list and map of all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes, as well as the specific dates and times they are open, please visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/CRA/Registrar-of-Voters/Elections/Locations/. Voters who want to track their ballots by email, text or telephone can sign up to do so at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.
The April 12 special election will be the first election in Sonoma County to be conducted under the Voter’s Choice Act election model. Approved by the California Legislature in 2016 and established by SB 450, the Voter’s Choice Act expands voters’ options for how, when and where they cast their ballots. For example, traditional polling places have been replaced by vote centers, which offer two major advantages over traditional polling places:
- They are open not only on Election Day itself, but multiple days prior to Election Day.
- A voter can obtain the correct ballot at any vote center in the county; they are not assigned to a specific location.
For more information about the Voter’s Choice Act and the April 12 special election in Windsor visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/vote/.
Voters with additional questions or comments can call (707) 565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the Registrar of Voters Office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95403. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. excluding holidays.
