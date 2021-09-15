Unvaccinated community members will have their chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Windsor Middle School.
The pop-up clinic is a joint effort between the Windsor Unified School District (WUSD) and Alliance Medical Care to bring vaccines to the Windsor community, according to a WUSD press release.
There are no restrictions to eligibility other than age — children aged 12 to 17 must have consent from a parent or guardian, and children under 12 are not permitted to get any COVID-19 vaccines per the FDA.
Vaccine recipients are not required to provide proof of identification or citizenship, and insurance is not required at this “low-barrier clinic.” Vaccinations are given on a walk-up basis, and there is no online registration required. Bilingual staff will be onsite to assist Spanish speaking residents.
“We are excited to offer vaccination to our Windsor community, especially the families who are part of our district,” said Pete Sullivan, WUSD’s director of COVID mitigation. Sullivan praised Windsor Middle School Principal Amy Zigler for helping to organize the clinic.
Windsor Middle School is located at 9500 Brooks Road South in Windsor.
While the vaccination rate in Sonoma County exceeds that of both California and the U.S. at large, with 75% of the eligible population vaccinated, Health Officer Sundari Mase continues to urge unvaccinated residents to get the vaccine, especially with the rise in prevalence of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
“I strongly urge everyone who has waited to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Dr. Mase said on Sept. 7. “Our hospitals and ICUs are still over-loaded with unvaccinated patients. Forty-six of our residents have died from COVID-19 in the past two months alone. These deaths are especially tragic because they were preventable. Almost all of them were unvaccinated by choice.”
COVID-related deaths increased from one in May and four in June to 16 in July and 30 in August, with death concentrated among the unvaccinated. The county has been successful increasing the administration of vaccination doses to unvaccinated residents, with an increase from 737 each day to 1,029 each day in August — a 40% increase.
Local vaccine resources can be found on the county’s vaccine clinic page or through myturn.ca.gov. The Windsor Middle School clinic is a walk-up event, and there is not an event on the state’s MyTurn website that patients can sign up for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.