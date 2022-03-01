High school math was a hot ticket item at the Windsor Unified School District (WUSD) Board of Trustees’ Feb. 17 meeting, with Windsor High School (WHS) Principal Brian Williams presenting two items on the topic.
One item showed that the addition of a pre-math class which students can take prior to Integrated Math 1, 2 and 3 (Math 1, 2, 3) had reduced what had been nearly 50% failure rates in some required math classes. The second item dealt with the unintended consequences of requiring two years of math including the successful completion of Math 2 as a graduation requirement, with the board approving in concept a plan to change the requirement to three years of math, but requiring only Math 1 to graduate.
Administrators make strides in equity with Pre-Math 1 course
The first item, which was informational only, was a presentation on the failure rates of math classes beginning freshmen year, as required by Senate Bill 359, which requires governing bodies to “ensure that students who are qualified to progress in mathematics courses based on their performance on objective academic measures are not held back in a disproportionate manner on the basis of their race, ethnicity, gender or socioeconomic background,” according to the staff report. In other words, this item was the school district abiding by a state law that requires them to identify and address any issues of equity in high school mathematics.
Williams reviewed both the gross success rates of all students in mathematics classes, and then broke them down to view pass/fail rates by ethnicity, finding that the replacement of Math 1A and 1B with Pre-Math 1 had reduced high failure rates (last semester at least), but that disparities among Latinx and female students still persisted. Not only are Latinx students, which make up about half of WHS’s student population, the other half being primarily white, less likely than their white peers to pass math classes, but they are also more likely to be enrolled in Pre-Math 1 and Math 1, although this breakdowns were more equitable in Math 2 and 3 this past semester than in 2020.
“The percentage of students who identify as Latinx are still failing at a higher rate than their white peers — that’s where you’re going to see a little bit of disparity, and that’s an area we’re going to continue to work on,” Williams said.
In Fall Semester 2020, minding that it was at a time when schools had not returned to in-person learning, Williams’ slides showed high failure rate in Math 1A (66.7%), Math 1B (52.6%), Math 1 (40.3%), and Math 2 (43.7%), compared to this year, which saw a 39.7% failure rate in Pre-Math 1 as the highest failure rate. Failure rates in Math 1 (14%), Math 2 (14.4%) and Math 3 (17.3%) were far closer to the 10% failure rate Williams’ expressed as the goal.
Williams said that of the 78 students in Pre-Math 1 this past fall semester, the failure rate for self-identified Latinx students, which made up 72% of all students taking the course, was nearly twice the rate of white students, at 45% and 23% respectively.
Administrators and staff will continue to work to decrease the failure rate in Pre-Math 1, aiming to reduce the gross failure rate by 10% each year for the next three years.
The improvements are also due to working with Director of Education Services Lisa Saxon, introducing standards-based grading rubrics, de-emphasizing penalties for homework and instead emphasizing showing mastery through assessments “has really helped our ability to reduce the number of Fs in the courses and have students be more successful,” Williams said.
“This was a spectacularly good news report. We have spent as you know hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars working on math and it appears that it’s really bearing fruit now, so congratulations to you and your team,” Board Vice President Bill Adams said.
Trustee Stephanie Ahmad acknowledged the work Williams and other administrators and staff had done, and said she was concerned of the impact failing a math class right off the bat in high school would have on so many students.
“Just the number of Ds and Fs we’ve given has me wondering if this is really the right thing. What is broken there if we’re allowing these students to fail right when they’re starting high school? It’s really great to see the improvement, and I think we as a board want to support you as you move forward and make it even better,” Ahmad said.
Board President Rich Carnation said that failing math, as he did in high school algebra until finally getting it in college, could hurt students’ self-esteem.
Changing math grad requirements
The second item Williams brought to the board Feb. 17 regarded remedying the unintended consequences of past choices to increase the graduation requirements for math to exceed California state high school graduation requirements, requiring all students take and pass with a D or higher Math 2. This requirement was introduced as a means of increasing the number of students who fulfill UC/CSU requirements of completing three years of math and passing with a C or better Math 3.
According to Wiliams, the policy has had unintended consequences, including students taking Math 1 and/or 2 multiple times, fearing they won’t be able to graduate, in addition to the rigor of Math 2 being lowered leaving other students unprepared for Math 3, and students not taking math during their junior year because they’d already completed Math 2.
“We have 37 seniors sitting in Math 2 just hoping they’ll be able to graduate because of this requirement. Other students end up unprepared for Math 3 because of the fact that everyone going into Math 2 means it can’t have this really robust class to move them up,” Williams said.
He proposed a plan developed working in coordination with Director Saxon, faculty and counselors, in which the graduation requirements would be changed so that students would have to take an additional math class, but the highest Integrated Math class required would be Math 1. The other math classes could be Pre-Math 1 or courses like construction math, consumer math, statistics and computer science, which could prepare students who struggle with higher math to still learn about math that could be directly applicable to their careers.
Williams called the changes a “blending” — by increasing the number of years of math but reducing the to complete math courses students struggle in. He said, “It doesn’t stop students from coming in and finishing precalculus and calculus and all that. It does not impact them. It only impacts students who are struggling with Math 2.”
Board members unanimously approved the plan’s concept, and staff are expected to return with a formal resolution at a future date.
The plan would be phased in during the 2023-24 academic school year for freshman students, and sophomores, juniors and seniors at that time will have the option of completing two years of math with Math 2, or three years of math with Math 1.
