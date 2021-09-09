Windsor is holding its 8th annual Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, complete with live music, activities and, of course, all the chili one could want. The event is on Sept. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green.
The annual event will benefit the World War II Memorial on the Town Green and the Windsor Chamber of Commerce. The memorial seeks to honor trainees who died from 1942-1945 flying out of the Santa Rosa Army Air Field, now known as Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport.
Event tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids over the age of 8 and include tastings of all chilis competing for the People's Choice Award. New this year, people can also purchase a family four-pack of tickets for $40. Ticket holders have a chance to win a Traeger barbecue from Johnson Pool & Spa, and to participate in a Wine Country raffle.
Live entertainment is provided by Santa Rosa-based band The Igniters.
“I’m looking forward to showcasing our member businesses and donating businesses who are excited to be out in front of the public for this fun event,” said Beth Henry, executive director of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.
Henry emphasized that the event isn’t just for chili-lovers. Rather, it has things to do for the whole family — those who don’t like chili can patron other vendors, like Amy’s Wicked Slush and Fruity Moto. For kids, there will also be face painting and North Bay Animal Services’ cuddle shuttle.
New this year, attendees are being encouraged to bring their own reusable beverage containers and reusable spoons. Henry said there will still be compostable ones available for those who may forget their reusable utensils and containers at home.
Henry said that while masks aren’t required outdoors, since the event has the potential to be crowded, they are encouraged.
“We are encouraging people to wear masks when they’re not actively eating or drinking,” Henry said. “It has the potential to be a crowded situation and if people can’t socially distance then we should do what we can to stay safe.”
Since the event falls on Sept. 11, Henry said it will also begin with a ceremony by the Sonoma County Fire District in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001. During the ceremony, Madelyn Jones will sing the national anthem and the fire department will ring a bell to signify “end of watch” for those who died.
To register for cook-off tickets, go here.
