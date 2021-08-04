Fall recreation guide released
The Windsor Parks & Recreation Department is excited to share the Fall 2021 Recreation Guide. You can view and download the Fall 2021 Recreation Guide here: bit.ly/windsorfall21 Registration for activities opens on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Please call 707-838-1260 or email recreation@townofwindsor.com with questions.
Traffic enforcement in the Town of Windsor
Directed traffic enforcement will be conducted in the area of Windsor Road within the Town of Windsor between Aug. 3 to 10. Windsor police traffic enforcement will be specifically looking for the following: seat belt violations, distracted driving violations, equipment violations and speed violations.
Learn to ride a bike
Is your child struggling to learn how to ride a bike? Then one of our Learn to Ride Bike classes is perfect for them! Through step-by-step engaging instruction, patient instructors will help them learn to balance and get rolling. Children should arrive with their own bicycle with training wheels removed, and a helmet. They should be able to sit on the seat with their feet flat on the ground. A maximum of one accompanying adult is required to provide support for the child. This class is brought to you in partnership with Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.
Register at: https://bit.ly/3A5B53x . Email mbelmonte@townofwindsor.com prior to registering to inquire about borrowing a bike/helmet for the class if you are unable to provide your own. Classes take place on Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the back parking lot of Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road. Cost is $5, for ages 5-11. Dates of classes are Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 3.
Town seeking Sustainability Coordinator
The Town of Windsor is seeking highly qualified, dynamic and enthusiastic candidate to fill this newly created sustainability coordinator position. The ideal candidate would be an open minded, perceptive and proactive leader who possesses a thorough knowledge of principles and practices of current sustainability and climate issues, practices and initiatives. In addition, proven written and oral communication skills, solid interpersonal skills, and an ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships with staff, other town departments, elected officials and members of the community is critical.
Any combination of education and experience that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in environmental studies, urban planning, or a related field and/or any combination of experience and training that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying.
Job Opens July 29, 2021. First screening of applications complete Aug. 12, with preliminary Interviews the week of Aug. 16. These dates have been confirmed, and it is recommended that you plan your calendar accordingly.
To apply a completed Town of Windsor application and resume are required in order to be considered for the position. Resumes will not be accepted without a completed Town of Windsor application. Applications can be submitted online by visiting the Town of Windsor website at www.townofwindsor.com.
Applications sought for sets on town commissions
The Town of Windsor is seeking applicants to fill vacant and interim seats on each of the following Commissions: Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission, Public Art Advisory Commission, and Senior Citizen Advisory Commission. The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, August 26, 2021.
The public notice and applications can be found here: https://bit.ly/3xi3zFh
Drive Thru Shred-A-Thon
The Kiwanis Club of Windsor is sponsoring free service project, Drive Thru Shred A-Thon, Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Methodist Church on Brooks Road for Windsor residents and business owners.
Shred onsite free of charge. There is a four box maximum per household or business. Maximum box size is 12.5 x 15.5 x 10.5. Monetary donations accepted, direct questions to Sherry Rubin sarrubin@aol.com 707-620-0303.
New “7 Saturdays” episode shows how to prepare the inside of house against fire
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of home structure fire fatalities was 55% lower in homes with working smoke alarms. In the sixth episode of “7 Saturdays to A More Fire-Resistant Home,” viewers will learn how to check if their smoke detectors are working properly along with other tips to make the inside of their homes more fire-resilient.
“We need to remind our community members that much like they prepare their homes for wildfire season by creating defensible space and home hardening, there are also simple tasks that can be done in the home that take minimal effort but can yield significant impact on reducing risk and keeping homes safer,” said Joe Nordlinger, vice president of grants for The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.
With nearly 250,000 total views, today the “7 Saturdays” series is showing Californians what they can do in just a few hours on a Saturday to better protect their homes. You can stream the show on PG&E’s preparedness website, the Safety Action Center, which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies. The show is hosted by Alicia Mason and David Hawks, Senior Public Safety Specialist at PG&E.
Hawks, former CalFire Chief of the Butte Unit, has seen firsthand how simple preparations in the home can make a big difference and keep people safe in an emergency. According to Hawks, “Taking the time to learn how to use a fire extinguisher or turn off your gas in an emergency are critical to protecting yourself and your loved ones. And don’t forget about smoke detectors – they need working batteries and should be replaced after 10 years,” he said.
In this episode, viewers will learn:
- How to test smoke detectors and make sure that they are working.
- The proper way to use a fire extinguisher using the acronym P.A.S.S (Pull, Aim, Squeeze and Sweep).
- How to turn off gas if you suspect a leak.
You can watch the sixth episode now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com). New episodes will launch every week, for seven weeks.
