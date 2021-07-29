National Night Out returning Aug. 3
Windsor will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Windsor police are looking forward to getting out, chatting and hanging out with their Windsor community.
What is National Night Out? National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
This year’s event will include family fun with hot dogs and ice cream by the Huerta Gym/Town Green area. As these groups such as police, fire, ambulance and community members come together to demonstrate their universal stand against crime, the main objective continues to be the simplest and one of the most effective crime prevention techniques of all — getting to know your neighbors.
The Windsor Police Department executive and command staff will be out on National Night Out by the Huerta Gym and Town Green area for family fun and after there is a family fun movie on the Town Green.
Windsor Insider newsletter now available
On July 29 the town published the first issue of the “Windsor Insider,” a bi-weekly newsletter for the community. The welcome message from town manager Ken MacNab said in part, “Hello, Windsor community! Welcome to the first issue of the ‘Insider’ newsletter — a bi-weekly digital newsletter about town news, events, projects and programs. We'll publish this newsletter every other Thursday and post it on our website here as well as on our Facebook and Nextdoor social-media channels. And, if you'd like to get the ‘Insider’ sent directly to your email inbox, go to our Notify Me page to sign up. Please let us know what you think -- we welcome your feedback.”
Town offices to offer in person service again
Starting on Monday, Aug. 2, the town will once again offer in-person public counter services. Visitors to all town offices will be required to wear face masks. Counter services will be available Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these departments: Administrative Services; Community Development; Parks and Recreation; and Public Works.
This opening follows the closure of town offices in March 2020 due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. The resumption of public counter services is part of the town’s plan to transition back to full in-person office operations. During this transitional period, the town will continue to offer services “virtually” to accommodate health and safety needs and concerns. If you have any questions, please call 707-838-1000.
Drought Drop-By returning
Did you miss the Drought Drop-by in June? Well, the last one was so successful that the town is doing it again on Saturday, Aug. 21. To get your free water conservation kit, drop by the Public Works Department, 8400 Windsor Road on Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The kits are comprised of a bucket, water-efficient showerhead, bathroom faucet aerator, toilet leak tabs, shower timer and great advice for saving water at home. Also, remember to sign up for the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Challenge for a chance to win fantastic prizes such as water-efficient appliances! Check out the website here for more details: https://www.savingwaterpartnership.org/challenge/
Northern Sonoma County Fire and Earthquake Expo
Mark your calendar! You are invited to the Northern Sonoma County Fire and Earthquake Expo for a fun, free day of emergency preparedness activities and safety training.
The Expo will be held on Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. You will have the opportunity to watch the Henry-1 helicopter in action, receive hands-on CPR and fire extinguisher training, watch emergency response simulations, browse exhibit booths and more. Those who get their passport stamped will receive a free Go-Bag and will be eligible for prizes. A free pancake breakfast, free lunch, Guy Fieri’s Emergency Food Truck Kitchen, speakers, kids’ activities and a silent auction are included. There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Public education and training will be provided in both English and Spanish. For more information about the event, please visit: https://cloverdalecitrusfair.org/.../fire-earthquake.../.
