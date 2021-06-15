Sewer line smoke testing
The Utility Maintenance and Wastewater Divisions will be conducting sewer line smoke testing on Wednesday, June 16 between 8 a.m. and noon. The operation will take place in the area of Golf Course Drive, 19th Hole Drive and Shiloh Road. There may be some visible smoke coming from rooftop vents of the affected buildings which will dissipate quickly.
Input wanted on vacation rental ordinance
The town of Windsor is currently in the process of developing a vacation rental ordinance and is soliciting feedback from the community. The town is asking residents to take the following survey to help assist in the development of the ordinance: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBXP6LN. If you have any questions or additional comments, please reach out to Ellen McDowell, Planner II at emcdowell@townofwindsor.com.
Provide your thoughts on hazard mitigation plan
Add your thoughts to Windsor’s effort to reduce risk from hazards like earthquake, flooding and fire. A presentation of the town’s draft Hazard Mitigation Plan will be made at the June 16 town council meeting. For more information or to receive the draft plan contact kjordan@townofwindsor.com.
Become a sponsor for Summer Night on the Green
The town of Windsor is excited to share there is a tentative plan in place to move forward with a limited season for 2021 Summer Nights on the Green. On March 17, the town council provided direction to staff to tentatively plan for a reduced, seven-week season beginning Aug. 26 and running through Oct. 7, should the county and state orders allow such events. Staff will review public health restrictions on July 15. On that date, if state and county health orders have relaxed enough to host the event, we will move forward with plans.
This seven-week concert series is brought to you by the town of Windsor and the Windsor Certified Farmers Market and is made possible in part by our generous sponsors. Market your business or organization in the heart of the community to enthusiastic concert goers on the beloved Windsor Town Green. Email nherman@townofwindsor.com with inquiries or visit https://bit.ly/3x7W1p6 to find the sponsorship benefits and pledge form. Pledge forms are due Thursday, July 1.
County offices to fully reopen to the public
Sonoma County offices will open to the public full time beginning on Tuesday, June 15, following nearly 15 months of limited in-person access due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public and employees, however, will still be required to wear facial coverings for the time being when entering county facilities.
On June 9, the California Department of Public Health's released new mask guidance which will go into effect on June 15 and aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the guidance, masks will continue to be required for everyone on public transit, in K-12 schools, childcare and other youth settings, health care settings and long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers. Other businesses can choose whether or not to require patrons to wear masks.
However, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance and the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard, which outlines the requirements for employees, are not in alignment at this time. On Wednesday, June 9, the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board held a special meeting to hear from CDPH on new face covering guidance. The board decided to withdraw revisions to the Emergency Temporary Standards that were previously sent to the Office of Administrative Law in order to update Cal/OSHA's COVID-19 prevention requirements with the latest guidance. The board posted new revisions on June 11 that incorporate the latest public health guidance. The revisions will be considered at the board's regular meeting on June 17. In the meantime, the protections adopted in November of 2020 will remain in effect.
For the time being, the County will continue to adhere to the Site Specific Protection Plan that can be found in Stay at Home Order (C19-15): Appendix A. This means that safety mitigation measures, including physical distancing and face coverings, will be required for employees and patrons in County offices. This will allow time for the State to align the guidance issued from CDPH and Cal/OSHA.
Sonoma County Youth Ecology Corps enters 13th year
The Sonoma County Youth Ecology Corps (SCYEC) is heading into its 13th year of providing young adults with a meaningful, paid work experience, career exploration, and environmental education. Individuals participating in the program will begin working Monday, June 14, but will have their first team-building kick-off event on Thursday, June 17. SCYEC is dedicated to community improvement projects, providing paid work experience and educational opportunities for youth. The kick-off event will be the only in-person event to provide an opportunity for the media to interview and photograph program participants and providers.
This summer, SCYEC will be providing work and learning opportunities for approximately 32 crew members. The program is open to all young people ages 18-24, prioritizing youth with barriers to education, training, and employment including foster and former foster youth, youth living in high-poverty neighborhoods, youth involved in the justice system and homeless youth. Project hosts provide worksites county-wide, and many contribute funding to support the work. This summer’s hosts include Sonoma Water, Transportation and Public Works, Sonoma County Ag + Open Space, City of Santa Rosa, Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, and Luther Burbank Experiment Farm.
The 32 participants will be divided into four crews, three summer and fall groups and one year-round crew, that will be deployed throughout the county on a variety of environmental and conservation projects. This year’s projects include fire abatement, flood mitigation, creek and open space clean-up, invasive species and vegetation removal, parks and trail maintenance, and sustainable community gardening. The summer groups will conclude their work on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Worksites are located in all five supervisorial districts. All crew work and weekly education days will be conducted in accordance with Cal/OSHA’s model COVID-19 prevention program, as well as local and state directives. Events will be conducted virtually or in small, socially distanced outdoor gatherings limited to the crew members, those working directly with the crews, and event facilitators.
For more information please visit www.scyec.org
