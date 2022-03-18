Windsor Unified changes masking requirements
According to an announcement from the Windsor Unified School District, as of Monday, March 14 students and workers, regardless of vaccination status, will be allowed to choose to wear masks while indoors or outdoors in TK-12 settings. The district will still be providing masks to those who want them.
Unvaccinated individuals will have to get tested for COVID-19 once a week.
Additionally, the Sonoma County Office of Education recently sent the district over 5,000 home test kits for students and staff. These kits will be distributed at the end of next week by the sites. Each student and staff will receive a test kit with two tests. This test is for them in case they experience any COVID-like symptoms during, or on return from, spring break. If someone takes the test and it is positive, they’re asked to notify their school site and isolate.
Stage 2 of roundabout construction starts March 21
Stage 1 of the roundabout construction is slated to be completed on March 18. Stage 2 of construction will start on March 21.
With the completion of stage 1, workers will be reopening Windsor Road to northbound and southbound traffic and all lanes will be reopened. According to the Town of Windsor “Insider” community newsletter, the intersection of Windsor Road and Windsor River Road will be a four-way stop for the remaining time of construction.
Stage 2 of construction will include some traffic control measures such as reduced lane widths. The second stage of work will include the demolition, removal and installation of curb, gutter, sidewalk and paving along the southwest corner of the intersection.
During stage 2, there will be designated detours to route pedestrians away from the construction zone, including temporary asphalt paths and a crossing of Windsor Road with pedestrian-activated flashing beacons.
Residents should also note that the public parking lot on the corner of Windsor River Road and Windsor Road will be closed to the public except on Saturdays.
The roundabout is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. For more information about the project and construction, click here.
Starr Road pedestrian improvements completed
The final phase of the Starr Road sidewalk gap closure project was completed last week, bringing an end to the five years worth of work to make the area ADA-friendly and safer for pedestrians.
The road was widened and a five-foot-wide sidewalk, curb and gutter were constructed. Drainage improvements and striping changes were also made and driveway conforms were added. Additional parking, a bike lane and conduits for future underground utilities were also added.
The project also included new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and pedestrian crosswalks near Cali Calmecac Language Academy.
Road improvements were funded by community development funds and the town general fund.
Wear and tear to “Rain Joe Snoopy” statue
The “Rain Joe Snoopy” statue that greets folks into the Town of Windsor is once again showing signs of its age with large cracks on the statue.
The statue was installed in 2008 and previously underwent repairs for cracks and is once again cracked and creaking. With this in mind, the Town of Windsor would like to remind people to refrain from climbing or standing on the sculpture.
Shiloh Crossing affordable housing project
On March 8, the Windsor Planning Commission reviewed preliminary plans for the Shiloh Crossing project, a 173-unit mixed-use affordable housing project proposed at 295 Shiloh Road.
As proposed, the project would have 15 studios, 70 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units and 44 three-bedroom units among two four and five-story buildings. According to the town’s publication, net zero energy is targeted for the building along with solar power generation.
Amenities would include a 3,000 square-foot community room with kitchenette, two offices, business center, internet library, laundry center, bicycle storage room, play structure, bocce ball court, seating area with firepit, pool and community garden. The frontage along Shiloh Road would be lined with storefronts, about 8,000 square-feet of commercial space.
The planning commission will consider approving project entitlements — site plans, design review and affordable housing incentives — some time later this spring.
Resident satisfaction survey
The Town of Windsor is conducting research on important issues such as town programs and services and finances and will be putting out a survey to residents.
Respondents are being contacted by email, text or telephone now through March 29.
Individual responses will be entirely confidential and anonymous and used for research purposes only. Individual data will not be sold or provided to anyone and respondents won’t be approached for any other reason.
For more information on the survey, contact the town manager at town.manager@townofwindsor.com.
Partial closure notice for Wilson Ranch Community Park
The southern portion of Wilson Ranch Community Park soccer park will be closed for annual maintenance and grass reseeding from March 28 to May 15. All park programs will be relocated and the fields will be closed to recreational activity.
Upcoming housing hazardous waste collection event
Zero Waste Sonoma is holding a free household hazardous waste event in Windsor on March 22 from 3 to 8 p.m.
Appointments are required and must be made at least 24 hours in advance of the event. Click here to schedule an appointment (You must be a resident of Sonoma County).
● Here is a list of common household hazardous waste items accepted at the event. Examples include batteries, medications, LED bulbs, paint, weed killer, oil and filters, and nail polish.
● This event does not accept electronics (e-waste).
