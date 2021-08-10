Roundabout construction starts Aug. 23
Stage I of a long-planned project to update the Windsor River Road/Windsor Road intersection to a roundabout will start Monday, Aug. 23, and last about two months, through October.
Stage I requires the closure of Windsor Road from Windsor River Road to the south entrance of Marshall Way to vehicle traffic. Pedestrian access for residents and businesses will remain open throughout construction.
All construction will take place 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. The proposed construction detours, which may be amended, include:
• No northbound or southbound traffic on Windsor Road between Marshall Way and Windsor River Road from Aug. 23 through October.
• Northbound traffic is detoured east on Windsor River Road to Market Street to Old Redwood Highway and then to Joe Rodota Drive.
• Southbound traffic is detoured to Joe Rodota Drive to Old Redwood Highway and then to Market Street.
Drive with caution and allow extra time.
The roundabout construction along this critical east-west corridor is required to accommodate the SMART train as well as improve traffic and safety for all travelers — not just motorists, but also pedestrians and cyclists. For example, the roundabout will help lower vehicle speed at this intersection. Pedestrian crossing safety improvements include new sidewalks, realigned crosswalks, ADA curb ramps and refuge medians.
During this significant construction, there will be some unavoidable noise, dust, traffic delays and changes in the traffic patterns and on-street parking, so we will provide regular updates to help minimize the impact to you. The entire roundabout project will take about one year to complete.
For more information, please go to our newly launched webpage for this project: https://bit.ly/WRRroundabout. Still have questions? Contact the Town of Windsor's Engineering Department at 707-838-5340.
Irrigation schedule for Windsor
As an important measure of the town council mandate to reduce overall water use by 20%, the town has issued an irrigation schedule, which is now in effect for Windsor Water customers that use potable water outdoors.
If you must irrigate your landscape, please follow this schedule. If your landscape is on drip irrigation or you water by hand with a hose nozzle that has an automatic shutoff, this schedule does not apply.
However, everyone is encouraged to reduce their outdoor water use and only apply water as needed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to minimize water loss due to evaporation.
Residents on west side of Highway 101 can water Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Residents on the east side of Highway 101 can water Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Commercial customers, including multi-family customers with three or more units, and institutional customers may water no more than three days a week, and not on consecutive days. Drip irrigation is exempt.
Watch for kids as school resumes
Students will be returning to school on Thursday, Aug.12. Please use extra caution people will be walking and driving to school zones, crosswalks and in neighborhoods.
Water savings tips and tools available from the town
View your water usage, check for leaks, set-up alerts and get water savings tips through the town's WaterSmart website. For more information about WaterSmart visit https://www.townofwindsor.com/1183/WaterSmart or sign up at https://townofwindsor.watersmart.com
Inclusionary Housing Ordinance discussion coming Aug. 18
On Aug. 18, at or after 6 p.m., the Windsor Town Council will discuss the town’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance and related items of interest. The Inclusionary Housing Ordinance was established by the town council to mitigate the impacts of market-rate residential development on the demands for more affordable housing. The complete notice and additional information can be found at the following link: https://bit.ly/3fMwbR4.
Coffee with a firefighter
Coffee with the fire chief and firefighter, will take place on Aug. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sonoma County Fire District station #3, 8600 Windsor Road, Windsor. Join them for coffee and donuts and meet with your Sonoma County firefighters and Fire Chief Mark Heine. Come ask questions and meet those who keep your community safe. Fire station #3 (across from Windsor High School).
FEMA conducting national alert test
Mark the calendar! The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a national test of Wireless Emergency Alert & the Emergency Alert System on Aug. 11 at 2:20 PM ET (11:20 a.m. locally). Remember, the WEA test message will only be displayed cell phones if you have opted-in to receive test messages.
Learn more: fema.gov/event/ipaws-national-test
