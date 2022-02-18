Sustainability Director Gabor launches sustainability page
Windsor’s new sustainability director, Katharine Gabor, hired in late September 2021 as part of the town’s ongoing climate action goals, has finished and launched the town’s sustainability page, which offers links and resources for residents interested in the town’s actions addressing the climate crisis — and how they might reduce their own carbon footprints as well.
“The Town of Windsor has a proud history of commitment to environmental, climate and sustainability issues,” the website reads. “This page is a hub for sharing the town’s sustainability plans and actions, and for highlighting information, tools and resources that community members can use to conserve resources, save money, live more sustainability and reduce their contribution to climate change.”
The page references a United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development definition for sustainability as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs,” identifying three aspects of sustainability: environment, social equity and economic development, with an emphasis on using resources efficiently.
It contains links to local organizations and programs, such as Sonoma Clean Power and Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN) and links to local water efficiency programs as well as information on garbage and recycling, reducing hazardous waste, composting, and town sustainability policies.
“The goal is to provide easy links to places like PG&E, Sonoma Clean Power and BayREN,” Gabor said. “There’s a lot of good information out there on what people can do. There’s tips, like if they want to track water savings or make improvements to their home or business but don’t know how to fund it. There are also opportunities with the county and organizations like BayREN to help implement these things.”
Gabor said the page, along with her position and the near-complete Climate Resilience Plan, were identified by the Windsor Town Council as goals in response to the climate crisis declared in their 2019 Climate Emergency Resolution.
“It’s a really critical time, and it’s important that everybody should do what they can. The town should do what they can, and has a role to lead by example, but residents also have a responsibility to make the best choices they can. Some people are in a position to make bigger choices. For others, it might just be handling recycling and clear waste properly,” Gabor said.
Gabor acknowledged equity and sound economic practices as important considerations for climate action, and said she tries to keep things positive when talking about the climate crisis.
“I prefer to work and talk to the public with a positive bend because it’s a serious thing, but if you get bogged down you might lose hope,” Gabor said. “Let’s find ways to make the biggest impacts we each can. Everybody has their responsibility.”
Roundabout update
Construction of the roundabout at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road has slowed, following the discovery of unmarked and unmapped telecommunication lines underground, but staff are continuing to make progress, according to the Feb. 10 Windsor Insider newsletter.
The project began in late August of last year, as required after the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) identified a needed safety improvement, according to the project’s website. The roundabout will be needed ahead of the future Sonoma Marin Rail Transit (SMART) station expected to go in near the Windsor Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center north of Windsor River Road.
“We had to figure out how to lower or relocate some gas lines to keep moving forward or redesign our storm drain system,” the newsletter entry reads. “After much discussion between our roundabout design consultant and public works staff, we have a viable solution that will avoid the utility conflicts and get back on schedule.”
Staff have also changed the intersection’s lights to flashing red signals, “which seems to have eased traffic congestion, especially during school drop-off and pick-up hours.”
Public works responds to downed power lines at 2:30 a.m.
At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 22, many in Windsor lost power after high winds sent several 80- to 100-foot eucalyptus trees on Arata Lane careening through power lines and knocking over a power pole and transformer, according to the Jan. 27 Windsor Insider newsletter.
Town of Windsor public works staff arrived on site in the early morning and stayed for 20 hours, directing traffic away from the area while PG&E worked to repair the damaged infrastructure.
“For safety, Town staff set up barricades, cones and signs, and, until late that evening, warned drivers of the blocked road, detouring them onto other roads. That allowed PG$E to clean up hazardous material (spilled oil from the transformer), install a new transformer, power lines and power pole, limb and buck the downed trees and move them out of the way,” the Insider reads.
Public Works Director Shannon Cotulla told SoCoNews that three employees in total we called out. The public works department has standby staff on 24 hours a day, but called in additional staff for assistance, including traffic control.
“The town is incredibly fortunate to have our dedicated staff that are very responsive and committed to protecting our community,” Cotulla said. “There were no issues with having staff respond in the early morning.”
Power came back on at 10:30 p.m., and town staff continued to work with PG&E and a contractor to finish cleaning the area.
