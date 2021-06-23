Tree removal in Vintana
In accordance with the town arborist’s recommendations, contractors will be removing 35 of the small dead or dying trees within Old Vineyard Park. The town has plans for a large tree planting project which will bring over 50 new trees into the park, however due to the current drought conditions, this project will be postponed until later in the season.
Drought awareness and management for Windsor residents
View your water usage, check for leaks, set up alerts and get water savings tips through the town's WaterSmart website. For more information about WaterSmart visit https://www.townofwindsor.com/1183/WaterSmart or sign up at https://townofwindsor.watersmart.com
In addition to potable water, Windsor’s supply of recycled water is also at an all-time historical low due to the severe drought. The town asks all recycled-water users — including residents — to please cut their usage by at least 20% to make our recycled water supply last through these dry months. For questions on recycled water, please contact David Ernst, Wastewater System Superintendent, at dernst@townofwindsor.com or Veronica Siwy, Environmental Program Manager, at vsiwy@townofwindsor.com.
Fireworks: Just say no
As the July 4 Independence Day holiday gets closer, be aware that fireworks are not only illegal in Windsor and much of Sonoma County, they pose a considerable wildfire threat, especially in these hot and dry conditions.
Every year, serious injuries and millions of dollars in property loss occur from wildfires sparked by fireworks -— let's have a safe July 4.
On June 21, the Windsor Police released and even more pointed statement. “Windsor Police responded to multiple calls last night for fireworks in several areas of the town. We want to remind our community that all fireworks, including ‘safe & sane,’ are illegal in not only the town of Windsor but the entire Sonoma County Fire District and the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. This is a dangerous activity and poses a threat to our community at large. Our community is fatigued with fire threats, and this will not be tolerated. Thank you, Town of Windsor and Sonoma County Fire District.”
Community Garden space available for rent
The Town Green Community Garden has 10 4' x 8' and three 4' x 4' newly rebuilt, freshly filled and irrigated garden beds available to rent! Prices are discounted at $50 for the remainder of 2021 for the 4' x 8' beds and $25 for the remainder of 2021 for the 4' x 4' beds due to late availability. Would you like to get to know other gardeners and grow veggies, fruits and flowers in a raised bed lined with gopher wire to keep out varmints — and free of tree roots and clay. Contact garden team leader Mary Mariani at prn1052@aol.com or officers@windsorgardenclub.org if you'd like to rent one of the beds. Find out more about the garden and download an application packet at www.windsorgardenclub.org.
WPAA bringing The Pirates of Penzance to Windsor
Three performances of the Windsor Performing Arts Academy version of The Pirates of Penzance will bring a bit of Broadway to Windsor and also show off the hard work of some Windsor youth. The shows on June 25 and 26 are available either live or livestreamed. The live performances will take place at the new theater at Windsor Middle School, that Windsor Rotary helped to fund. Due to COVID, this is the first full show in this theater since it's been renovated.
The Pirates of Penzance is a comic opera in two acts, with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert. The opera's official premiere was at the Fifth Avenue Theatre in New York City on Dec. 31, 1879.
Show times are Friday, June 25, 7 pm; Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased for a live show or a livestream. For tickets or more information go to: https://www.onthestage.com/show/windsor-performing-arts-academy/the-pirates-of-penzance-47856/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.