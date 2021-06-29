Input needed on Vacation Rental Ordinance
The town of Windsor is currently in the process of developing a Vacation Rental Ordinance and is soliciting feedback from the community. Please take a moment to take the following survey to help assist in the development of the Ordinance: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBXP6LN. The deadline to complete the survey is Tuesday, July 6.
If you have any questions or additional comments, please reach out to Ellen McDowell, Planner II at emcdowell@townofwindsor.com .
Town Green Fountain going dry
Due to the severe drought, the town has decided to drain the Town Green fountain to save water. The fountain uses recycled water, which we also need to conserve.
This is just one of the town’s proactive measures — including reducing irrigation and mowing at the town's 19 parks — to cut our water use by at least 20%. Reducing water use by 20% is something that we all must do to ensure that there is enough water for health and safety reasons through these dry months.
Did you know that up to 80% of residential water use goes to irrigation? You can reduce outdoor water use and still maintain a healthy garden. The trick, according to the UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County, is to pay attention to our plants, their environment and our watering habits so we water when and where it's most needed.
Independent Citizen’s Pension Committee announces two vacancies
The mission of the Independent Citizen’s Pension Committee is to represent the best interests of the entire community in a non-partisan manner, while acting as a bridge for communication between the County of Sonoma and local residents on matters pertaining to the county’s pension costs and reform efforts.
All members must be a resident of Sonoma County. Ideal committee members will have the ability and commitment to listen and weigh information with an open mind, engage and fully participate in the development of recommendations, and bring professional skills and expertise and/or the ability to articulate a perspective from their experience that represents the diversity of our community. The committee is specifically seeking new voices and perspectives.
For more information, please visit: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Independent-Citizens-Pension.../
