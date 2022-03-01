Two major ongoing projects are expected to come before the Windsor Town Council at their March 2 meeting: the redistricting process is drawing to a close; and council members will receive a progress report on the town’s implementation of its housing element of the general plan.
The council will also receive details on the timeline and mechanics of April’s special town council election, which will be the first in Sonoma County to use the Voters Choice Act (VCA) model.
Redistricting
Council members could adopt a new district map on Wednesday, completing the redistricting process required by state and federal law.
The purpose of March 2 redistricting public hearing is “to review maps, to inform the public about the districting process and to hear from the community on factors that must be taken into consideration for district boundaries,” according to the staff report.
Consultants will present six additional map options to the council, after analyzing council feedback and considering community input, viewable in the staff report. If the council achieves a three-member consensus on any one map, it could introduce the first reading of an ordinance to adopt that map. If the council is unable to achieve consensus, council members could direct consultants to make adjustments and return as soon as March 16. The process must be completed by April 17.
The new districts have to meet certain criteria while correcting population imbalance, with a total cumulative deviation between districts from the ideal district population, 6,594, exactly one fourth the town’s population, not exceeding 10%. Current districts have a combined population deviation of 18.9%, as they were drawn using data from the 2010 U.S. Census. The town must also consider the distribution of minority voters, and would have to create a majority-minority district (one in which Latino voters make up the majority of voters), however, consultants have said that by the nature of the Latino population’s distribution in Windsor, this is not possible. Map can be drawn with a Latino majority based on total residents, but not on Latino voters.
The Town of Windsor switched to a by-district system in 2019, first employed in 2020, after a 2018 lawsuit claimed the at-large system marginalized Latino voters (this claim was later confirmed by consultants working with the town). Windsor will hold what is likely its last non-mayoral at-large election in April, when a fifth council member will be seated for the first time in over a year, the town is completing its transition to district elections this November, when all four regular council seats will convert to district seats.
Since the change to districts happened just before the 2020 U.S. Census, and since federal law requires redistricting following the release of Census data every 10 years, Windsor has had to redraw its districts even though the current system elected only one council member in one election: District 3 Councilmember Debora Fudge in 2020.
The redistricting process began in September 2021, when the first of four public hearings was held. At the third public hearing Jan. 24, council members were presented with three map options, but the council instructed consultants to come back with more map options, and to analyze publicly submitted maps. This process was not complete ahead of the last hearing, Feb. 16, when the council opened and continued the final public hearing until the March 2 meeting.
The redistricting consultant also prepared a five-district plan as directed. Depending on the views of the fifth council member to be selected by voters in April, there could be a scenario in which Windsor voters choose to forsake the at-large mayoral seat for a fifth district with a rotating, appointed mayor, which would be implemented for the first time in 2024 at the earliest. If this occurs, the Town of Windsor will need to complete the redistricting process again.
In Item 10.2, the council is expected to adopt a resolution accepting the 2021 Annual Housing Element Progress Report (APR) and authorize its submittal to requisite state agencies.
The Town of Windsor is required to complete the APR each year, per policies in the town’s own general plan and from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).
“The report provides an update on the town’s progress in meeting its affordable housing goals,” the staff report reads. The APR tracks new housing development “from the submittal of a planning entitlement application through issuance of a certificate of occupancy” during the period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
The report includes information on new types of units, including affordable housing, and counts permits issued in the reporting year towards Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) goals. According to the report, 67 building permits were issued in 2021, up by five from 2020. Two permits were for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), 13 were for detached single-family homes and 52 permits were issued for the Redwood Views affordable housing projects.
With the current eight-year RHNA cycle ending in 2023, only 236 of Windsor’s 440-unit share have been constructed in the town. Town officials have said, however, that municipalities are required only to make land available for and remove barriers to the construction of housing units at various income levels required by RHNA, and not to actually construct them.
Windsor, along with other cities in California, is currently updating its housing element, which is required as part of the state’s board housing goals every eight years. Information on the housing element update can be found at the town’s dedicated webpage.
Voter’s Choice Act, special election timeline
Deva Marie Proto, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters, will give the town council a presentation on the Voters Choice Act (VCA) model to be used for the first time in Sonoma County in Windsor’s upcoming special election.
According to a California Secretary of State webpage, “The California Voter’s Choice Act modernizes elections in California by allowing counties to conduct elections under a model which provides greater flexibility and convenience for voters.”
The model requires the provision of one secure official ballot drop box for every 15,000 voters, one vote center per 50,000 voters to be open for 11 days, one vote center per 10,000 to be open for four days and increased voter outreach and communication, according to the presentation slides.
For Windsor, this will mean: three official ballot drop boxes (at the Oliver’s Market and the Bluebird Center in Windsor, and the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters in Santa Rosa); an 11-day vote center opening at the Bluebird Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 2 to April 11, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 12; a four-day vote center at the Windsor Council Chambers with the same hours; vote-by-mail ballots being mailed to all active, registered voters, starting March 14.
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors authorized the voluntary model in March 2021, getting final approval from the Sec. of State in December.
