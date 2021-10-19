Two items regarding affordable housing projects will be on the agenda at the Windsor Town Council’s Oct. 20 meeting. The council will also consider passing a hazard mitigation plan in conjunction with the County of Sonoma, and purchasing a property adjacent to Keiser Park.
Sonoma County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan
The town council will consider a resolution to adopt a hazard mitigation plan — a five-year local hazard mitigation plan (LHMP) that “identifies the natural hazards faced by a local agency … and measures to mitigate these hazards.”
Although the Town of Windsor’s current LHMP will not expire until 2023, the town will participate in the county-led multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan (MJHMP). The County of Sonoma received a FEMA grant that paid for 75% of the costs of developing the plan, with the remaining 25% covered by planning partners like Windsor.
“The benefits of multi-jurisdictional approach to hazard mitigation planning include: the ability to pool resources and eliminate redundant activities within a planning area that has uniform risk exposure and vulnerabilities; creating opportunities for coordination and collaboration; and the ability to create stronger grant applications by joining with other agencies in applying for grants,” the staff report reads.
The cities of Cotati, Santa Rosa and Sonoma are also participating alongside Windsor and the county. Various fire and other special districts are participating as well.
Redwood Views Apartments Development Impact Fee Deferral Agreement
The developer of the planned Redwood Views Apartments, a 52-unit affordable affordable housing rental project, is applying for a fee deferral agreement that could allow them to pay impact fees only after tenants move into finished units.
The planning commission approved the site plan and design review and affordable housing incentives for the Redwood Views Apartments on April 27, with a condition that the development impact fees would be paid prior to the issuance of a building permit. However, an agreement to defer fees until Dec. 31, 2024 at the latest could help the developer improve prospects of funding the project.
There is no projected fiscal impact, as the developer will pay all impact fees in full by the time impacts are expected to be realized — when occupants move in.
According to the staff report, the town has supported deferring impact fees for affordable projects before. Currently, Windsor is under pressure to develop affordable housing to meet its RHNA numbers. Last spring, the Town Council identified the development of housing, particularly affordable housing, as its top priority.
Redwood Views Apartments will be affordable to households making between 30% and 50% of the annual median income, falling in the very-low- and low-income categories.
Purchase of Real Property at 625 Wall Street
By resolution, the council could finalize the purchase of a property on the east border of Keiser Park, part of its Keiser Park Master Plan agenda.
The property, at 625 Wall Street at the south end of Spencer Street is one of four parcels the town has been considering for the park’s expansion. One of the other four parcels was recently purchased by the Windsor Unified School District (WUSD), and the town and the district have been in communication regarding joint use of properties around Keiser Park.
The parcel’s addition is part of a plan to expand Keiser Park, and to include there an aquatic center and multi-use recreational center, as called for in the general plan.
According to the agenda report, “Acquisition of the subject property will advance goals and policies contained in the town’s general plan and parks and recreation master plan. Acquiring the property at this time will allow for planning and future use of the park expansion properties to be considered in the Keiser Park Master Plan Update process. Prior to beginning the update process, a series of workshops and joint use discussions will be held with the district to identify a coordinated path forward for expanding the park to serve both the town and district interests.”
Development of affordable housing on Bluebird Property
The Town Council will receive an informational report on developing affordable housing on the Bluebird Property — a 2.06-acre property located at 25 Bluebird Drive and acquired from the New Song Church in 2018.
The Parks and Recreation Department had hopes of using the property as a preschool or for other community uses, however, having found the costs of expanding recreational use programming at the site prohibitive, the Town Council decided on July 7 that the property should be used for high-density, affordable housing, as was its original designation in the Windsor’s general plan.
“In addition to being an ideal site for higher density ‘Smart Growth’ housing, the Bluebird Property will be an important property for meeting the Town’s upcoming Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requirement, which are anticipated to be 994 units — a 126% increase over the Town’s current allocation of 440 units. As part of the RHNA process, the Town will be required to update the Housing Element of the General Plan by January 2023 and identify specific sites (either vacant or non-vacant with a likelihood of redevelopment) that are zoned to accommodate the Town’s RHNA requirement,” according to the agenda report.
Some or all of the four structures on the property would likely be demolished to make room for housing structures.
