At their Jan. 19 meeting, the first of 2022, the Windsor Town Council will hear a report on the Old Redwood Corridor Enhancement Plan and discuss implementing a campaign contributions limit in Windsor elections.
The council will also receive a report on the 2021 Summer Nights on the Green and make recommendations for this year, and appoint members to serve as representatives on outside agencies for the calendar year.
ORH Corridor Enhancement Plan
Senior Civil Engineer Alejandro Perez will present an update on the Old Redwood Highway Corridor Enhancement Plan (ORHCE Plan), asking council members for input to incorporate into the final plan.
“After much research and community feedback, we have created a working draft of the (ORHCE Plan), which aims to reimagine and revitalize the Old Redwood Highway corridor to improve multimodal mobility and support a vibrant local economy. The plan follows a ‘Complete Streets’ framework to create a roadway which is safe, convenient, connected and accessible for all modes of travel, including walking, bicycling, driving and public transit,” a Jan. 10 bulletin on the Town of Windsor website states.
The town began working on a plan to improve a 3.6-mile stretch of Old Redwood Highway (ORH) beginning on Shiloh Road going north to Starr Road in May 2019, after receiving a $265,585 Sustainable Communities Planning Grant from CalTrans.
The agenda report includes a copy of the plan and a breakdown of projects, which includes two roundabouts at intersections at Starr Road and Pleasant Avenue southeast of the Highway 101 interchange, each estimated to cost $3 million. The construction of or improvements to sidewalks and bikeways will cost $1.2 million, and another $175,000 will go toward spot fixes such as improving signals, markings and crosswalks. The total cost of the plans listed is $7.3 million.
The dedicated ORHCE Plan webpage includes a copy of the entire plan and an option to leave feedback. Members of the public are also encouraged to share their perspectives during public comments Jan. 19.
Campaign contribution limits
On Oct. 6, the town council directed city staff to address several questions regarding a presentation on the Political Reform Act of 1974 (AB 571), which regulates campaign contributions and the setting of local limits therein. Staff is returning to the Jan. 19 meeting with more information on particular questions, and asking the council for further direction.
Below is a summary of the new information staff will present the council:
-The Town Council cannot adopt an overall cap on the aggregate campaign contributions each candidate can receive each election, as this would limit an individual’s ability to donate to the candidate of their choosing after the limit had been reached.
-The council can include loans, forgiveness of loans or payment by a third party of loans in the contributions limit.
-The office of mayor can have a different campaign limit than regular council seats.
-Enforcement options vary among other cities studied. Some impose fines up to three times greater than the amount by which a contribution exceeds the limit, subject violators to civil and criminal penalties or prosecute the violation as a misdemeanor.
The council will choose to either take no action and keep the default $4,900 limit enforceable by the state, adopt an ordinance removing the state’s default $4,900 limit and allowing limitless contributions to local candidates or adopt an ordinance setting local campaign contributions within the bounds of applicable laws.
Summer Nights on the Green
Nelle Herman, recreation division manager, will provide the council with a summary report of the 2021 Summer Nights on the Green and ask for direction and recommendations for this year’s events.
Canceled in 2020, last year’s events included Family Movies on the Green, the Thursday Night Farmers Market and Thursday Night Concerts. This summer’s events will be the 20th anniversary of Summer Nights on the Green.
Each concert averaged 2,000 attendees bringing in $19,650 revenue at a cost of $68,603, leaving a $48,953 gap, according to the staff report.
Herman’s summary is the product of an internal meeting between the recreation and park maintenance divisions and the Windsor Police Department, with input from the Farmers Market and other community partners.
Staff is recommending five items for council consideration:
Implement a Parks and Recreation Commission booth during Family Movies on the Green.
Investigate possible opportunities for local youth bands to be showcased during the concert series as opening acts.
Investigate opportunities for a 20th Anniversary commemoration this summer.
Investigate adding two additional fall Sunday concerts. One Sunday concert was held in October of this year.
Approve the 2022 concert and movie schedule. Summer Nights on the Green 2022 will have twice the Thursday concerts and three more family movie nights than last year.
Appointments of representatives to outside agencies
Council members will select from among themselves representatives to serve on 20 Windsor-specific, county, regional and state commissions, committees, boards and agencies for the 2022 calendar year.
Representatives and liaisons will be selective for posts involved with agencies like the following the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), the Mayors’ and Coucilmembers’ Association Legislative Committee, the Northern Sonoma County Homelessness Task Force, Sonoma Clean Power, the Sonoma County Fire District, Zero Sonoma and the Windsor Unified School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.