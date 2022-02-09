At their Feb. 2 meeting, Windsor Town Council members expressed interest in amending compatibility requirements that pose barriers to the construction of fast and affordable accessory dwelling units (ADUs), something identified as a means of meeting housing targets and creating wealth among Windsor low- and middle-income homeowners.
According to Renée Schomp of Napa Sonoma ADU Center, who gave a presentation to the council, there are five types of ADUs (detached, attached, interior conversion, garage apartment, above garage and junior ADUs) that can be added to properties to house elderly family members or to rent out. She said they can help low- and middle-income homeowners earn rental income and generate wealth.
“They offer flexibility for homeowners because they can meet short- and long-term goals,” Schomp said. “What we’re seeing from a lot of homeowners is being able to house an elderly parent on their property so they can be close by. We saw with the pandemic a need for folks not to be in nursing homes where they’re susceptible to sickness, but also near family and not isolated. ADUs can also be a passive income source in the future — they’re an incredible way for wealth building in the community.”
Schomp said encouraging the construction of ADUs can also help jurisdictions like the Town of Windsor meet their state Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA). If municipalities don’t meet their RHNA goals — and it’s anticipated Windsor won’t for the current eight-year cycle ending this year — they can lose local control over certain types of developments.
“ADUs are an excellent way for jurisdictions to build affordable housing in our communities. They help diversity neighborhoods, open up more school districts to low-income households,” Schomp said. “They help you meet RHNA goals and help you as a community to support lower- and middle-income households.”
Furthermore, the State of California has recently passed legislation relaxing regulation on ADUs, seen as a way to quickly provide additional housing to combat the housing crisis, and Schomp said this has increased demand.
The Napa Sonoma ADU Center works with homeowners to realistic plan the completion of ADUs through consultations and connecting them to contractors. It also works with jurisdictions to revise ordinances and help streamline ADU construction, such as by selecting preapproved designs that can be easily installed by homeowners.
For instance, the organization will be rolling out a program this year that creates 50 “permit-ready” ADU plans, to streamline the planning process on both ends, and with an emphasis on sustainable and net-zero design.
Schomp said that since 2016, the Town of Windsor has issued 25 ADU permits, however, has conducted only six final inspections. She said Napa Sonoma ADU Center can work with homeowners to help ensure that more ADUs are actually constructed; however, she said the town’s compatibility requirements, included in zoning code and which require architectural and design symmetry between primary residences and additions such as ADUs, present an obstacle to homeowners primarily because they prohibit the use of some preapproved and prefabricated ADUs.
“Preapproved and prefabricated plans really make it less expensive for homeowners and make it faster for them to get through the process, so it’s less likely an ADU is permitted but not built,” Schomp said. “A prefab is really a turnkey project with a company. It’s not going to require that a homeowner overcome issues of financing or logistical building obstacles in a traditional ‘stick-build’ project.”
Planner Kim Jordan, of the town’s community development department, said “The Town of Windsor has compatibility requirements in our ordinance that requires that ADUs be compatible with the residence, and that has existed since we’ve had an ADU ordinance. Because of that, it can sometimes be more difficult to purchase a modular (or prefabricated) ADU, especially if it’s not possible to match the architectural design of the main house. It’s definitely possible to have fewer compatibility requirements right now.”
She also said now was a good time to consider changing compatibility requirements because the town is currently updating its Housing Element and Zoning Ordinance.
Council members expressed interest in reducing prohibitive compatibility requirements and working with Napa Sonoma ADU Center on other projects, such as revising ordinances using sample language.
Councilmember Debora Fudge spoke to the history of compatibility requirements, which she said were adopted after several instances of homeowners instituting unsightly or impactful additions, but that they should be revised considering the nature of the designs shown by Schomp, which Fudge called ‘beautiful.’
“Those models fit into a neighborhood,” Fudge said. “They don’t match the house style perfectly, but they’re beautiful, and especially if they’re in a backyard or something, they would be fine with me,” Fudge said.
She suggested loosening restrictions and requiring a cursory review with homeowners prior to purchase.
More information on ADUs can be found at the Napa Sonoma ADU Center website, where information on services and in-depth webinars can be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.