In mid-September, the Windsor Museum & Historical Society dedicated a plaque in front of the historical Cunningham House.
The plaque was donated by the Sam Brannan chapter of the E Clampus Vitus, meant to commemorate the history of the Cunningham family and their cabin, located in Windsor. The cabin has been around since 1847.
According to the Windsor Historical Society, the house is one of the few mid-19th century dwellings left in Sonoma County. The cabin’s namesake, the Cunningham family, was headed by Robert Cunningham, who moved to the area and built the house in 1847. Shortly later, in 1852, Robert was joined by his wife Isabella and his daughter Mary Jane.
“The influence of Robert Cunningham and his homestead were of such importance that before the area was named ‘Windsor,’ it was called ‘Cunningham’s.’ Much of what is today west Windsor was developed on land originally owned by Robert Cunningham,” states the Windsor Historical Society website.
E Clampus Vitus worked with the historical society and the Town of Windsor on the dedication, E Clampus Vitus is devoted to preserving history in the west.
Around 100 people attended the dedication, which was held on Sept. 18.
