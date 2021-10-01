Windsor Girl Scouts dedicate ‘Little Free Pantry’

Sienna Horning of Girl Scout Troop 11301 recently completed her Bronze Award by building a Little Free Pantry at the United Methodist Church in Windsor. Churchgoers and the members of Horning’s troop gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 26.
Horning, 12, worked with fellow troop members Addison Straub, 14, and Miel Schaefer, 15, to build the pantry, which they filled with non-perishable food accessible to any in the community. The idea is much like that of a Little Free Library, that community members in need can take food while those who have extra can leave it.
“The girls and adult volunteers (including my parents) in my troop have supported me from start to finish with this project. I'm super excited to reveal the finished project,” Horning said.
Bronze Awards, which are usually completed by the end of the fifth grade, require 20 hours of work. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Horning, now a seventh grader at Cali Cálmecac Language Academy, received an extension.
Troop Leader Elsa Veela said during the pandemic, her troop lost several members, however, the three who remained actually increased their meetings and activities because of the free time they had.
“Other groups experienced a drop off with COVID. Our girls met more. We used to meet twice a month but then started to meet every week. They had fun. They missed each other a lot. It’s hard to have virtual fun,” Veela said.
Horning, Straub and Miel worked on other projects together, including a map of Windsor on the Town Green that had to go through the town council, virtual arts and craft workshops for younger girls and a virtual orientation for incoming middle schoolers at Miel’s school.
The troop is currently doing fundraising for a troop trip to Japan.
