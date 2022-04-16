A team of Windsor High School students recently won a berth to the Odyssey of the Mind world championships in Iowa this May and are in the process of raising funds for the trip, which is estimated to cost around $16,190.
Odyssey of the Mind (OOTM) is a program where a team of students are presented with a “problem,” a set of requirements for the team to complete through a short skit. In the skit, the team has to offer an explanation to a real-world mystery.
Another element of the skit is that all of the set pieces and props must fit into a small box, and combined with the requirements, the problem is meant to encourage student imagination and creativity.
According to Jackson Calegari and Thomas Frutiger, the president and the vice president of the Windsor High School team, the main goal of OOTM, is “to encourage students to think outside of the box and innovate different solutions, while also working in a team. A common saying in Odyssey is ‘if the rules don't say you can’t, then you can.’”
The world championships in Iowa take place May 25-28 and this year’s problem is a mini-musical about a historical figure.
According to a press release from the Windsor Unified School District, the musical must include three original songs, a special effect and a scene change that uses the same objects in different ways.
The musical that won the Windsor High team the trip to the championships is about Cleisthenes, the man who introduced the concept of democracy to Athens around 508 BC.
For about 15 years, Windsor Middle School teacher Heather Cullen has coached OOTM at the middle school and at Windsor High School. Cullen said this is the fourth time the high school team has had the opportunity to go to the world championships. Last year they won the opportunity to go, however, due to COVID-19, they didn’t end up going.
“It’s just so exciting because world competition is amazing,” Cullen said.
Even though the team is excited for the competition, the high cost of entry and travel costs means the team is working on acquiring donations for the trip.
Cullen has been helping the students learn how to fundraise and ask for donations for the trip.
“When you’re working with teenagers, we’re trying to help them learn how to do this asking (for funds) in an appropriate and professional way,” Cullen said. “It is a lot of scaffolding that I provide. Like here’s all the service clubs, here are businesses that will do it. Luckily parents have been jumping in and helping their kids and we write them a script.”
She said she also shared with the students how it is important to write thank you notes to donors.
“It has been such a blessing. People in the community have been coming forward,” she said.
The team received an anonymous match donation of $7,500 and the president of the Sonoma Jet Center, Josh Hochberg, donated 200,000 miles for plane tickets, which got four $800 round trip tickets, according to Cullen.
Funding received for the trip will go toward competition fees, registration, food, board, round trip tickets, shipment of props and materials to repair upon arrival in Iowa.
Excess or unused donations will be used to help budget for future years. Competition fees are due by April 28.
“The best part about Odyssey is the people,” said Calegari. “I met many of my best friends through the program and have gotten to know many people really well I probably would never talk to otherwise. Our group is made up of four different cores and it connects students that, without it, would never interact.”
“As an aspiring engineer, Odyssey has helped me learn not only how to design and build things, but more importantly has allowed me to work in a team,” added Frutiger. “It’s really helped me improve my ability to work with others.”
To donate to the Windsor High School OOTM team trip, go to https://bit.ly/3x59CAN.
