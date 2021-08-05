There are still benefits to filling out your eligibility form
The Windsor Unified School District, in accordance with state law, recently announced its free and reduced-priced meals benefits for the 2021-22 school year.
According their statement, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch daily to all students for the coming school year, because of changes in state law meant to guarantee all students have access to free meals.
In July, the state announced it would make free meals available for all students enrolled in public schools.
However, even though it is no longer required to fill out the household income data collection form in order for children to receive food, there are additional benefits to filling out the form, including reduced school and activity fees, medical benefits, housing benefits, utility benefits and the school can receive additional funding for its programs.
Families automatically qualify for programs benefits if any household members receives CalFresh, CalWORKS or FDPIR. Children who are classified as foster, homeless, migrant, runaway or enrolled in Head Start are also automatically qualified for benefits.
Eligibility from previous years is maintained for the first 30 days of school, however forms can be turned it at any time during the school year.
Forms may be found and submitted online at https://family.titank12.com, or at all school offices and cafeterias as well as the district office at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Bldg. 500, Windsor. Questions can be directed to Anne Marie Norris, Director of Food Services at 707-837-7780 or anorris@wusd.org.
