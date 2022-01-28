Believe it or not, controlling one of mankind’s smallest pests requires no small amount of collective action. In the North Bay region, threats posed by mosquitoes — which can spread diseases like the West Nile virus — are mitigated by the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, and the Town of Windsor is currently searching for applicants to serve as town’s representative on the board of trustees.
According to Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby, the filing deadline for the trustee position has been extended to Feb. 17, and the selected applicant will serve a two-year term ending Jan. 1, 2024. The board of trustees, including representatives from each city or town within the vector control district, meets at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month to “organize and carry out an effective control program, and to develop a budget adequate to staff and support the program.”
Windsor residents interested in serving as the trustee should contact Camacho-Werby at 707-838-5315 or via email at iwerby@townofwindsor.com. Applications, also available on the town’s website, must be returned to the Town Clerk by 6 p.m. Feb 17, and can be mailed to 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA 95492.
The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, funded principally through county taxes, works to spread information and run projects designed to reduce or manage mosquito populations.
“Not only are mosquitoes a nuisance, they are also a public health threat. While most mosquito species in Marin and Sonoma Counties are considered nuisance mosquitoes, their bites can cause severe allergic reactions in some people. High populations of mosquitoes can also have an impact on livestock, negatively affecting milk production in dairy cows,” the district website reads.
“More importantly, mosquitoes must be controlled because of the risk to human health. Mosquitoes have the capability of transmitting diseases such as West Nile virus, dog heartworm and western equine encephalomyelitis. The goal of the district’s mosquito population is not to eradicate all mosquitoes, but to successfully reduce nuisance mosquito populations and prevent mosquito-borne disease transmission.”
The district, an independent special district funded principally through property taxes, also works to manage rodent infestations and yellowjacket populations. More information on the district can be found here.
Applicants can also find more information about the position by calling the district at 707-285-2200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.