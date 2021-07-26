In a statement released July 12, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Windsor resident after a lengthy investigation for sales of drugs and possession of a firearm.
According to the statement, on July 10, detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Property/Narcotics Investigations Unit served a search warrant related to the sales of methamphetamine. Pursuant to the search warrant, Miguel Valadez was stopped while driving by a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office K-9 Deputy on Highway 101 in Petaluma.
Valadez was determined to have approximately 16 pounds of methamphetamine and 20 grams of cocaine. Detectives also searched Valadez's residence in the 8200 block of Conde Lane in Windsor and found additional methamphetamine, cocaine, scales, packaging and a firearm.
Valadez is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
Valadez was booked into Sonoma County Jail for the following charges: 11378 H&S (possession of a controlled substance for sale), 11379 (b) H&S (transportation of a controlled substance to a noncontiguous county), 11350 (a) H&S (possession of narcotics,) and 29800 (a) (1) PC (prohibited person in possession of a firearm). Valadez's bail was set at $30,000.
He has since bailed out of jail and is no longer in custody.
