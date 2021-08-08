According to a statement from the district attorney’s office, a Windsor man has been convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery and molestation of a child.
On Aug. 6, William Boyle, 52, of Windsor, was found guilty by the Honorable Paul Lozada of all charged offenses following an almost month-long court trial at the Sonoma County courthouse.
The court rendered its guilty verdicts on misdemeanor charges of sexual battery (Penal Code section 243.4(e)(1)), annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 years (Penal Code section 647.6(a)(1)), and simple battery (Penal Code section 242).
According to the statement, the charges resulted from an incident at an end of the season basketball banquet for the Windsor High School basketball team. During the banquet, Boyle repeatedly used his hand to touch the buttocks and thigh of the minor victim against her will for the purpose of sexual gratification. The victim reported the unwanted touching to law enforcement shortly after the banquet, which prompted an investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the district attorney, during the investigation other victims came forward and provided statements that they had also been victimized by the defendant. The described acts from the other victims were identical to one another, as well as to the acts reported by the minor victim. Although the prior acts were not able to be charged criminally — as they were barred by the statute of limitations — the prior victims were able to describe the incidents under oath to the court.
Boyle is now set for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 15 in Courtroom 7, where the court can impose up to a year in county jail. The defendant will be required by law to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 10 years.
“The victim showed strength in reporting to law enforcement, and in testifying,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch in a statement. “Because of actions by her and the other victims, this offender has been held accountable and will be required to register as a sex offender for many years.”
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride of the District Attorney’s Office. The Petaluma Police Department headed the investigation.
