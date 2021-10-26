The Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27 to discuss various site options for a second dog park in Windsor that would ideally have separate play areas for big dogs and small dogs
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held in person at the Windsor Civic Center council chambers and via Zoom.
The Charles “Chuck” Williams Memorial Dog Park is currently the only dog park in Windsor and was included in the original construction of Pleasant Oak Park in 1997. The dog park is approximately 20,000 acres.
“The Town of Windsor recognizes the benefits to offer dog parks for the community and has been exploring alternatives to add a second dog park in Windsor. Council adopted the FY 2019-2021 budget on June 19, 2019 and included was a capital improvement project (CIP) for $50,000 to add a new dog park within the town. These funds remain allocated to the project within the FY 2021-2023 budget,” according to the commission’s agenda item report.
Since the allocation, town staff have engaged with community members and stakeholders through workshops and surveys to find out what residents want most in a dog park.
Per the community engagement process, key elements for a dog park include:
• Separate play areas for big dogs and small dogs
• A southwest or northwest location
• Trees and or shade structure
• Turf and or grass
• Benches
• Dog waste bags and waste receptacles
With this feedback in mind and with direction from the commission to look at Wilson Ranch Soccer Park as a potential site, town staff came up with two potential dog park sites, Wilson Ranch and Keiser Park.
Wilson Ranch is located on Cameron Drive and is bordered by industrial and commercial sites and railway lines.
The park is utilized heavily by youth soccer in the evenings and on weekends but is otherwise infrequently programmed by the town. According to the agenda item report, the site could support a 10,000 to 35,000 square foot dog park in a variety of sizes and configurations. The park is also currently irrigated with reclaimed water.
The estimated construction costs for the project are $66,000. Construction costs include adding a concrete mow band around the entire site to support maintenance requirements, fencing and a single-entry gate allowing for one large dog area.
Additional maintenance such as hand trimming, reseeding, and turf aeration would also be needed several times a year at this site, making it the more costly option.
The Keiser Park option — the park is located on Windsor River Road and borders Windsor High School and a mix of private lots and neighborhoods — would cost about $51,000.
Construction costs would include fencing and a double entry gate allowing for separate small and large dog areas.
The potential 10,000 to 40,000 square foot dog park area would be located at the oak grove at the southern portion of the park.
It’s noted that this dog park site would provide a grass surface for dogs to run and play on and should the commission support moving forward with this site, staff will request commission direction to return with information regarding “off leash” dog program options that might be implemented at other town park locations.
To view the agenda report and the agenda, click here and scroll down to “parks and recreation commission meeting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.