Monday, Aug. 23
12:03 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
12:41 a.m. Party causing disturbance at Decanter Circle, Merlot Way and Bouquet Circle.
6:27 a.m. Threats of suicide at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
7:22 a.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
7:37 a.m. Report of automobile burglary at Peppertree Drive and St. James Place.
8:52 a.m. Vandalism reported at Berkshire Way and Buckingham Drive.
10:05 a.m. Disturbance reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:32 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Vivian Court and Starr Road.
12:38 p.m. Welfare check at D Street and Maple Drive.
2:23 p.m. Reckless driving at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
6:49 p.m. Drunk in public at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:34 p.m. Burglary reported at Windsor Park Circle, Duncan Drive and Private Road G.
10:02 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Deanter Circle and Chablis Drive.
10:46 p.m. Family disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
12:54 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious occupied vehicle at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle, but it was gone upon arrival.
7:49 a.m. Officers on lookout at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
9:24 a.m. Fraud reported at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
9:55 a.m. Welfare check at Buena Tierra Way, Foothill Drive and Espana Way.
9:57 a.m. Animal control call at Howard Drive and Berwyn Way.
12:42 p.m. Non-narcotic drug possession at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:36 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Jessie Court, Jennifer Lane and Elsbree Lane.
3:47 p.m. Officers were unable to locate subjects involved in a fight at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
6:01 p.m. Suspicious unoccupied vehicle at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
11:17 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Rio Ruso Road and Fiesta Court.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
9:18 a.m. Suspicious person reported at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
10:44 a.m. Officers responded to a fight at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:24 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
12:12 p.m. Suspicious person gone on arrival at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
1:46 p.m. Battery reported at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
1:46 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway, Conde Lane and Windsor River Road.
1:51 p.m. Subjects in a suspicious vehicle reprimanded and released.
3:21 p.m. Disturbance reported at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
3:26 p.m. Battery reported at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
4:20 p.m. Battery reported at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
7:43 p.m. Suspicious person reprimanded and released at Courtyards East, Old Redwood Highway and Second Street.
9:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive. Subject gone on arrival.
10:33 p.m. Officers contacted a suspicious occupied vehicle at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 26
8:54 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:10 a.m. Fraud reported at B Street and Maple Drive.
10:23 a.m. Petty theft reported at Trione Circle and Ferrari Way.
12:02 p.m. Welfare check at Patti Page Court, Rosemary Clooney Court and Glen Miller Drive.
4:33 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
7:33 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Granado Court and Foothill Drive.
10:02 p.m. Noise complaint at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
10:04 p.m. Complaint of loud music at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
10:43 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Decanter Circle and Crusher Drive.
Friday, Aug. 27
2:42 a.m. Suspicious person contacted at Camelot Drive and Pollard Way.
7:56 a.m. Call to be on lookout at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
9:03 a.m. Suspicious vehicle contacted at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:10 a.m. Officers responded to a call about suspicious circumstances at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
10:58 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
11:50 a.m. Disturbance reported at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue
12:07 p.m. Call regarding suspicious unoccupied vehicle resolved.
3:21 p.m Extra patrol dispatched to Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
3:39 p.m Subject contacted in violation of court order at Planetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
4:20 p.m Domestic disturbance at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
4:36 p.m Suspicious circumstances reported at Old Redwood Highway and Third Street.
5:52 p.m Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:39 p.m General noise disturbance at Wright Way and Savannah Way.
7:52 p.m Disturbance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:00 p.m Traffic accident without injury at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
8:36 p.m Unwanted guest reported at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
10:01 p.m Coroner’s case at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
10:13 p.m Welfare check completed at Railroad Avenue and Park Glen Drive.
10:42 p.m Promiscuous shooting at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane. Police were unable to locate the subject.
Saturday, Aug. 28
12:12 a.m. Call on misdemeanor hit and run unfounded at Elsbree Lane and Amelia Court.
5:05 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Circle Drive and Conde Lane.
5:21 a.m. Domestic disturbance at 11th Hole Drive and Birdie Drive.
7:23 a.m. Shots at unoccupied building or vehicle reported at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane.
12:13 p.m. Officers were unable to locate a suspicious person reported at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
12:30 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:15 p.m. Elder abuse reported, occurring at Sotoyome Street and Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa.
3:58 p.m. Unwanted guest reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4: 31 p.m. Report of suspicious person resolved at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:08 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:35 p.m. Suspicious person reprimanded and released at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Leafhaven Lane and Sugar Maple Lane.
10:02 p.m. Battery reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
9:19 p.m. Noise disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:07 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
10:19 p.m. Animal control call at Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
10:19 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Golf Course Drive, Shiloh Road and Skylane Boulevard.
10:39 p.m. Noise disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Lane.
11:22 p.m. Noise disturbance at Chablis Drive and Cellar Way.
Sunday, Aug 29:
12:16 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
12:43 a.m. Music causing disturbance at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
8:50 a.m. Subject contacted in trespassing call at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
10:44 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Peppertree Drive and Magnolia Way.
11:35 a.m. Suspicious person contacted at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
3:41 p.m. Officers contacted persons involved in a battery that just occurred at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
3:52 p.m. Officers responded to keep the peace at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane.
4:12 p.m. Reckless driving call at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
5:50 p.m. Domestic battery with injury reported at Venus Drive and Starr View.
8:33 p.m. Suicide attempt at Lake Drive and Birch Street.
10:30 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Gordon Court and Alden Lane.
11:12 p.m. Suspicious vehicle contacted at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Lane.
