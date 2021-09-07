Monday, Aug. 30:
8:00 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:37 a.m. Child abuse at Rio Camino Court, El Cobar Court and Foothill Drive.
8:43 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
10:03 a.m. Disturbance at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
12:13 p.m. Battery reported at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
4:32 p.m. Vehicle repossessed at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
4:38 p.m. Petty theft reported at Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Court.
5:16 p.m. Violation of court order at Old Redwood Highway and Third Street.
6:00 p.m. Drunk in public resulting in reprimand and release at Jensen Lane and Third Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 31:
10:23 a.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Decanter Circle and Bouquet Circle.
12:34 p.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:24 p.m. Verbal disturbance at Mitchell Lane and Pallino Court.
5:23 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
8:43 p.m. Fraud reported at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
Wednesday, Sept. 1:
8:24 a.m. Report of child molestation at Valley Oak Court and Los Amigos Road.
11:14 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
12:56 p.m. Missing person at risk reported at Pleasant Avenue and Collet Lane
3:40 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
6:20 p.m. Suspicious person at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
8:16 p.m. Trespass reported at Herb Road, Lydia Court and Kidd Road.
8:42 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Belfiore Lane, Twin Oaks Lane and Starr Road.
9:36 p.m. Suicide threats at Courtyards E, Old Redwood Highway and Second Street.
11:17 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Miramonte Street and Valle Vista Street.
Thursday, Sept 2:
8:11 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
9:13 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Bartlett Place and Parade garden Way.
9:44 a.m. Grand theft reported at Wallace Way, Pollard Way and Blasi Drive.
2:32 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
3:31 p.m. Fraud reported at Vintage Greens Drive and Baldocchi Way.
5:10 p.m. Drunk driver at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:29 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
10:52 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Disree Place and Wilson Lane.
11:57 p.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Zinfandel Drive.
Friday, Sept. 3
3:16 a.m. Officers on lookout for suspicious circumstances at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
7:52 a.m. Coroner’s case at Gabrielle Drive and Deanna Place.
11:12 a.m. Welfare check at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
11:35 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
11:39 a.m. Family disturbance at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
12:01 p.m. Battery reported at Windsor road and Patrick Lane.
12:11 p.m. Disturbance reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:26 p.m. Battery reported at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
12:45 p.m. Suspicious person reported at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
2:28 p.m. Fraud reported at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
3:49 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:16 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
4:34 p.m. Suspicious person contacted at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
8:26 p.m. Suspicious person contacted at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:05 p.m. Welfare check at Cayetano Drive, Foothill Drive and Cordoba Way.
10:11 p.m. Drunk in public at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
Saturday, Sept. 4
7:32 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
11:15 a.m. Trespass reported at Anna Drive and Old Redwood Highway..
2:21 p.m. Verbal disturbance at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
4:16 p.m. Weapon displayed at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
4:45 p.m. Fraud reported at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
20:09 p.m. Officers were unable to locate a drunk driver at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8L39 p.m. Fight at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
9:15 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
10:40 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
11:56 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
Sunday, Sept. 5
1:22 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
7:29 a.m. Petty theft reported at Silverbell Court and Sassafras Street.
11:55 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane.
12:14 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
2:27 p.m. Probation search at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
6:05 p.m. Disturbance at Dalton Court and Grayson Way
6:25 p.m. Suspicious, unoccupied vehicle at Shadetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
7:11 p.m. Grand theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:39 p.m. Suspicious person at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:23 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
