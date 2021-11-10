Monday, Nov. 1:
5:46 a.m. Welfare check at Windflower Court and Lakewood Drive.
9:27 a.m. Rape reported at Arata Lane and Troon Court.
9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
9:59 a.m. Call related to mental illness at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
10:06 a.m. Child molestation reported at Kristine Way and Mirna Circle.
11:38 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:51 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
3:05 p.m. Narcotic activity at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
8:34 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
10:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 2:
9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
10:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Market Street, Bell Road and WIndsor River Road.
10:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
10:33 a.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:03 a.m. Disturbance reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane, Baldocchi Way and EIghth Hole Drive.
11:40 a.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
2:08 p.m. Mental illness call at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:17 p.m. Vandalism reported at Oak Park Street and WIndsor River Road.
2:20 p.m. Crime related to oral copulation reported at Tokay Street and Topaz Way.
2:57 p.m. Identify theft at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
3:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
4:15 p.m. Automobile burglary reported at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
7:44 p.m. Burglary reported at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
9:03 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 3:
8:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
9:38 a.m. Child abuse at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
10:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
10:48 a.m. Child abuse at Howard Drive and Berwin Way.
10:52 a.m. Child abuse at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:57 a.m. Child abuse reported at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
10:58 a.m. Drunk driver at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
11:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:13 p.m. Grand theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:45 p.m. Petty theft reported at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:52 p.m. Violation of probation at Wilcox Road and Starr Road.
5:12 p.m. Disturbance reported at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
5:56 p.m. Fight at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
8:19 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
8:34 p.m. Battery reported at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
9:17 p.m. Family disturbance at Franklin Street and Second Street.
9:24 p.m. Suicide attempt with emergency medical response.
10:07 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 4:
10:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
11:50 a.m. Welfare check at Mills Brothers Court, Benny Goodman and Fred Waring Court.
12:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
3:00 p.m. Fraud reported at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:11 p.m. Community oriented policing at Cayetano Drive, Foothill Drive and Cordoba Way.
5:45 p.m. Disturbance at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
7:51 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road, Emily Rose Circle and Marshall Way.
9:14 p.m. Family disturbance at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
10:23 p.m. Probation violation at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive.
Friday, Nov. 5:
9:07 a.m. Battery reported at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
11:23 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane
11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at WIndsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
4:09 p.m. Disturbance reported at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
6:18 p.m. Petty theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:29 p.m. Fraud reported at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
7:05 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:26 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
10:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
10:53 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Whitehall Court and Wellington Circle.
11:01 p.m. General noise disturbance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:35 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
Saturday, Nov. 6:
12:16 a.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:18 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
9:05 a.m. Community oriented policing at the Windsor Town Green.
10:24 a.m. Community oriented policing at American Way and Conde Lane.
11:15 a.m. Child molestation reported at Strech Lane and Hembree Lane.
5:03 p.m. General noise disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Whippoorwill Court.
5:25 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:23 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane.
9:45 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
10:00 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Whippoorwill Court.
10:36 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
Sunday, Nov. 7:
1:28 a.m. Family disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane.
2:30 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Alden Court and Harper Court.
12:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
12:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
2:05 p.m. Sexual battery at Copperfield Drive and Spenlow Road.
4:45 p.m. Vandalism reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:45 p.m. Promiscuous shooting call at Mitchell Lane and Luisa Way.
9:17 p.m. Private tow request at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
